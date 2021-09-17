The smartphone manufacturing companies are increasing with the passage of time and more smartphones are being launched each year. All companies release competitive smartphones so sometimes it gets hard to choose a smartphone especially if you are buying it under the 60k price range. As you are spending a lot of money so any user would wish to buy a perfect smartphone in this price range. However, this isn’t an easy task as there are a lot of options available in the market. So you will need a lot of research and it will take time. Though, if you want to save time, then you can see the below-mentioned list of best smartphones under PKR 60000 in Pakistan. We have drafted the list after hours of research and we hope that you like it.

6 Best Smartphones Under PKR 60000 in Pakistan

So here’s the list:

1) Xiaomi Poco F3:

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has been launching formidable smartphones in the under 60k price range. These smartphones are generally regarded as the flagship killers because of the outstanding specifications it offers, The Xiaomi Poco F3 has followed the same legacy. The smartphone comes with 6.67 inches AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The resolution which it offers is 1080 x 2400 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) chipset. The smartphone operates on the latest Android 11 and MIUI 12.5 as the user interface. If we talk about the memory space, there is 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 48 MP Triple camera along with a 20 MP selfie camera. The phone is available in Arctic White, Night Black, and Deep Ocean Blue colors. You can purchase this phone for PKR 55,999.

The smartphone has been placed in the first position because of its outstanding specs and build quality. No other smartphones on our list can compete with the Poco F3. So if you are planning to buy a smartphone under the 70000 price tag, then this would be your best option.

2) OnePlus Nord CE:

OnePlus has gained immense fame in recent times because its phones offer brilliant specs in an affordable price range. Under the 60k price range, OnePlus is offering the Nord CE. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm) with Adreno 619 as the GPU. Now if we talk about the camera, the Nord CE is packed with a 64 MP Triple camera with a 16 MP selfie camera. The smartphone operates on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 as the user interface.

In terms of display, the Nord CE comes with a brilliant 6.43 inches Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The resolution which the display provides is 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is certainly the standout feature of this smartphone. Moving towards the memory space, there are three different variants of this smartphone (128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM). The smartphone is available in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colors.

The smartphone has managed to attain second place on our list because of its excellent display, and chipset. However, it couldn’t beat the Poco F3 as the latter has a far better chipset and beats Nord CE in terms of performance.

3) Samsung A52:

The recently launched A series from Samsung has amazed users because of its exquisite design and specifications. Under the 60k price tag, you get the Samsung A52. The smartphone is equipped with 6.5 inches Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The resolution which it offers is 1080 x 2400 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Now if we talk about the performance, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) chipset that is considered as a fine chipset under this price range. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 11 and OneUI 3.1 as the user interface. In terms of memory space, the smartphone comes in 5 different variants (28GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM) depending upon your budget. The smartphone is packed with a 64 MP Quad camera along with a 32 MP front camera. The phone is available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue colors. You can purchase this phone for around 60k from different channels.

The Samsung A52 has been placed in the third spot because the phone is equipped with a brilliant display and camera. Furthermore, the build quality of Samsung is also great. Though, it couldn’t beat the top 2 contenders because they have much better chipsets and beat A52 in terms of performance.

4) Xiaomi Poco X3 GT:

Xiaomi has continued to impress users with its exclusive range of quality smartphones. Consequently, another smartphone from Xiaomi has found a place on our list. The new Poco X3 GT is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT6891Z Dimensity 1100 5G (6 nm) chipset with Mali-G77 MC9 as the GPU. Both the chipset and the GPU boost the overall performance of the smartphone. Coming towards the camera, the Poco X3 GT comes with a 64 MP Triple camera along with a 16 MP front camera. Furthermore, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 as the user interface.

In terms of the memory space, there are two different variants of this smartphone (128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM). Moving towards the display, the Poco X3 GT with a 6.6 inches IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The resolution which the display provides is 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is provided for protection. In our opinion, if the smartphone had an AMOLED display, it would have topped our list. The smartphone is available in Stargaze Black, Wave Blue, and Cloud White colors. You can purchase the basic variant for PKR 57,999.

Poco X3 GT has been placed at the fourth spot because of an excellent and powerful chipset along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. However, it couldn’t beat the top contenders because of the absence of an AMOLED display.

5) Vivo V21:

The smartphone manufacturer Vivo is another great competitor in the under 60k price range. The smartphone they offer in this price range is Vivo V21. Moving towards the specifications, the smartphone is equipped with a Triple camera setup with a 64 MP main lens. For selfie lovers, there is a 44 MP selfie camera offered in the smartphone. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G chipset which boosts the overall performance of this smartphone. The V21 operates on the latest Android 11 with Funtouch 11.1 as the user interface.

In terms of display, the Vivo v21 comes with a 6.44 inches AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The resolution which the display offers is 1080*2400 pixels which implies that this phone offers a full HD display. If we talk about the memory space, the V21 comes in two different variants (128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM). The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with a fast-charging capability of 33W. You can buy the smartphone for PKR 59,999.

The V21 has managed to secure the fifth spot on our list because of its excellent chipset and design. However, the smartphone couldn’t make a spot in the top 5 because of the relatively weaker camera and a low refresh rate.

6) Oppo Reno 6:

The Oppo Reno 6 is the basic variant of the recently launched Oppo Reno 6 series. Under the 60K price range, the Oppo Reno 6 is offering some stand-out specifications. The new Reno 6 is arriving with a 6.4″ AMOLED screen. In addition to the AMOLED display, it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Along with that, for performance, the latest Reno 6 is going to be packed with a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset with Android 11 as the operating system ColorOS 11.1 as the user interface. In terms of memory space, it has 128 GB of ROM along with a powerful RAM of 8GB so you don’t get stuck while carrying out any important work.

Oppo has gained popularity in the market because of its camera and it hasn’t disappointed the users this time as well. As the smartphone is equipped with a spectacular Quad camera with 64 MP as the main lens. For selfie lovers, the smartphone is going to be packed with a 44 MP front camera. The Oppo Reno 6 is going to arrive in two beautiful colors which are Aurora, and Stellar Black. Furthermore, the phone is powered by a 4310 mAh battery with a fast-charging capacity of 50W. You can purchase the phone for PKR 59,999.

The Oppo Reno 6 has been placed at the last of the list. Though this smartphone has some good features but couldn’t beat the top competitor because of the comparatively weaker chipset. All other specs are up to the mark.

