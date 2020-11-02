Best Tablets for Kids 2020 you should at your cart





Do your children spend too much time playing games? What are they watching and is it age-appropriate on their tablet? How do you guarantee that they do not access content that is not acceptable for kids? These questions will torment a parent considering buying a tablet for their child, but they do not need to do so. Tablets are now not just for adults, and there are plenty of smart slates for kids out there, with built-in tools to help you keep track of what they are doing and when. Here’s a list of tablets for kids in 2020 .

iPad 10.2 (2019)

Expensive for children, but a great option!

The iPad 10.2 is the cheapest tablet in the portfolio of Apple, and for your kids it might be a better option. IPadOS is full of great software, applications and games for your kids, and one of the cheapest choices is this.

You may also want to buy a case for the iPad 10.2 if you’re concerned about it being hurt. This isn’t going to the be the most durable option you’ll find on this list.

iPad Air

The iPad Air ($499) is a much more reasonable iOS product for your children at half of the price of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Its 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 is super bright and vivid, so their work will really come to life when your kid draws on it with the compatible iPad Pencil (1st Gen).

Pros: Strong, long battery hours, quick A12 Chip with Bionic, Smart Keyboard Supports and the Smart Keyboard is an expensive add-on that.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This tablet, slim, trendy, strong and equipped with useful features, will open up endless possibilities for your children. Older kids need something better.

They’ll like a more grown-up tablet as the kids head into middle school, and they’re approaching an era where they can be trusted with it. It could be suitable for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Since it is very light and compact, it is one of our favourite Android tablets. It has a strikingly sharp and vibrant 10.4-inch screen and has an outstanding battery life of 11 hours. Like the offers from Amazon, it is also not limited to enjoying the full range of Android applications and games on your Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

A grown-up tablet that’s always appropriate for children

They will not thank you for purchasing a tablet that comes with a brightly-colored bumper or pencil-like stylus if you have an older child or fashion-conscious teen.

If an iPad is still out of the question, the perfect middle ground could be offered by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8; it has a mature architecture and respectable requirements, but provides the possibility of adding parental controls so you can still have some peace of mind.

Lenovo Tab 4 8

Healthy period for batteries, Decent quality, Colorful and vivid view, Amazing value, The front camera could be better.

For slightly older children, those with more technical experience who do not need the training wheels of a tablet designed for younger tots, Lenovo ‘s latest 8-inch tablet is a decent choice. The Tab 4 8 provides a real Android experience, unlike Amazon’s Fire tablets, so you can use Google’s apps without the annoyances and risks involved with side-loading.

Many tablets for kids even come with personalized software that has default-activated parental controls, making it easier for you to watch what they’re downloading and looking at.