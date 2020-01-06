10 Best Time Lapse Apps for Android/iPhone in 2020

The people like me who love to take photographs of different scenarios always kept an eye on the apps and features that make the photos more attractive. One videography technique that is mostly used nowadays is the ability to record time-lapse videos. In a time lapse video, the frames are captured at a much lower rate than usual, and when the video is played, time appears to be moving faster. Some smartphones already have the time-lapse feature built-in. But if your smartphone does not have this feature, you can install some great time lapse recording apps that can let you do that. In this article, I will tell you the 10 best time lapse apps for Android/iPhone in 2019.

1.Hyperlapse from Instagram-Best time lapse App for iPhone

It is the official time lapse photo/video app from Instagram.inc. It’s just an awesome app and available on both iPhone/iPad. You can create stunning time lapse videos with it on your iOS device. All you have to do is just shoot and record. The app uses stabilization technology that will make your videos better and stable. That’s why we consider it as one of the best time lapse apps for iPhone.

2.Microsoft hyperlapse Mobile-Best time lapse App for Android

It’s an official app from Microsoft Corporation and is one of the best time lapse apps for Android. As it is an official Microsoft app, so it just contains awesome features. You can create awesome time lapse videos with it. You can import from the gallery and edit it and publish it. Or you can directly record a new video from its time lapse camera and create an impressive time lapse video with it. The best thing about this app is that it supports full HD 1080p editing. So record and convert your videos in full high definition quality.

3. Framelapse

It is one of the best time lapse video apps for Android. You can create stunning time lapse video in seconds by this app. Just load the video which you want to make time lapse adjust the frame rate and speed settings. See preview finalize it and your video is ready to use. You can create an awesome time lapse video. You can create full high-quality videos using this app. With this app, you get the best video quality and you can easily play your time lapse video in any device.

4.Lapse it Android / iOS

It is another one of the best time lapse video apps Android/iOS. Every single functionality which you need to create awesome time lapse videos is here. Just open the camera and record a video now you can edit it by its pro functions.

Adjust speed you can make a 240× slow time lapse video with it. Its high rendering engine gives you the best 1080p high definition quality. You can also apply awesome effects and make your videos more attractive and charming.

You can also add sound from its gallery just pick the song and add it. It is, no doubt, one of the best time lapse video apps for iPhone and Android.

5.Pic Pac stop- Best Time Lapse App Android

I choose this app as one of the best time lapse apps because of its plenty of amazing features. You can easily create time lapse and slow-motion videos from your photo and videos. Moreover, you can also load pre-recorded video or you can record a new one and apply the setting to make your videos more appealing. The best part is that using this app you can create high-quality videos. You can also draw pictures to make your time lapse videos more beautiful.

Moreover, you can also use free music from its library Just one click loading. Just create awesome time lapse videos and photos with it and share with the community to get more likes and shares.

6. Time lapse Pro for iPhone

If you are an iPhone user, then there is one more time lapse video app for you. Time lapse Pro is one of the best time lapse apps for iPhone users. Making videos using this app is just a click away. Using this app, you can adjust frames rate, speed, quality directly from the menu and start shooting now. You do not need to have extra knowledge for using this app. The app contains easy editing, you can add music on your videos and create awesome filmy time lapse videos.

7. Time lapse iOS

It is just one of the best timelapse video apps for the iPhone. Just set the settings like speed, frames, quality and much more and start shooting full HD time lapse video from your iOS devices. It also gives you the facility of recording 4k video. The app is so easy to use. Just create awesome time lapse videos and photos with it and share with your friends.

8.Time Lapse Camera App

It is also an awesome app for creating photo lapse and video lapse. Just open the app you clearly see both options at the front page of app photo lapse or video lapse. Choose the type of lapse you want to create. You can also set the speed, apply filters and make your videos more appealing. It is one of the best photo lapse and video lapse generator app for Android.

9. Stop Motion Maker – Life Lapse

For those who do not want a massive app with so many additional features, I suggest you this app for easy interface. It is one of the easiest time lapse video maker. The app contains on-screen controlling that makes management easier. You can directly record videos and convert them in a time lapse mode. Moreover, you can choose the music from your music library and add it to your video.

10. Time lapse video Editor pro

It is one of the best time lapse apps with great functionality for creating such a great stunning time lapse videos.

You can adjust speed, quality, add background music and you all set. You do not need to have extra knowledge for using this app. The app contains easy editing, you can add music on your videos and create awesome filmy time lapse videos.

