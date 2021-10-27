10 Best Video Converters for Mac in 2021
At present, we can’t imagine our life without video content. Engaging, informative, interactive, and funny, it has become an essential part of nearly any industry. People learn new insights, advertise the products or services, share their minds and routines, shoot the how-to guides, tips, and hacks – all these sorts of video content save tons of time, effort and resources, and can significantly improve the quality of our life.
However, the biggest challenge with the video content is when you try to match your video formatting with the device or platform it is incompatible with. And that’s where the feature-rich professional video converting software can save the day: it offers effortless yet speedy processing of any video format to the one you’ll require further.
Of course, there are hundreds of video converting options to choose from, with all of them claiming the most powerful interface, large format libraries, and tons of various editing features. That is why we have tested the most popular video converters and now are ready to share the thoughts about the top 10 best video converters for mac you should certainly consider before clicking the download button.
Essential Features to Look for In a Video Converters
First of all, let’s figure out what features you should focus on when analyzing the efficiency of video converting software. Simply put, it’s important to make a list of important options you require for effortless yet speedy video formatting. For instance, the common features users look for are:
- System requirements compatibility
- The input and output formatting options
- The overall speed of video conversion
- The ability to upload videos from URL sources directly
- A library of pre-configured video formats for different devices
- Compatibility with 4K resolution videos
- The specific video formatting that complies with popular media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and more
- Ease of use of the video converter’s interface
- The in-built additional functions such as video editing, screen recording, and more
- Free trial version available to get familiar with the product and decide whether it fits the requirements
For sure, all these requirements are not obligatory and can be modified per the individual needs of any user. However, creating this list will help you evaluate whether the video converter is worth it or not, as well as find out if its features are not overestimated.
Top 10 Most Popular Video Converters for Mac
To understand what features are really valuable for effective video conversion on your Mac, it’s also important to conduct a deep analysis of the most popular software options on the market. This will help you to define each program’s pros and cons, as well as understand whether or not they will work best for your visual content conversion.
Here, we’ve uncovered the 10 best video converters to consider for your Mac device.
#1 VideoProc Converter
If you’re looking for the one-stop video processing software, that fully covers all the core steps of video creating and enables effortless yet fast video conversion – consider VideoProc. This software supports the basic video, audio, DVD, video, and music-sharing sites formats to ensure your comfortable video conversion regardless of the desired resolution. It is compatible with 370+ codecs and 420+ format conversions without third-party codec packs
Output Formatting Options: 4K, AVI, F4V, FLV, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG1; MP4, FLV – for YouTube; MP4, MOV, AVI, FLV – for Facebook, WMV, AVI, MOV, MP4 – for Web, MP4 for iTunes, ISO image, MP4 for iMovie, and more.
Main Features
- Compatible with the major Mac Version systems (from Mac OS X Snow Leopard and higher)
- Supports video, audio, and DVD conversion
- Processes the videos taken on GoPro, DJI, iPhone, Android, camcorder, or any other 4k cameras (DSLR or mirrorless)
- Features the essential editing tools: cropping, merging, cutting, subtitles, and various effects and also some nice pro tools like video stabilization, watermark adding, and more
- Provides GPU acceleration for faster video rendering and smoother video conversion
Possible Drawbacks
- The free trial allows a 5-min file editing with limited features only
- The app’s text readability could be better
- Can’t convert video on Mac in batches
- Limited video editing features compared to other software
Fees: Offers the free trial, the licensed options start from $29.95.
#2 Movavi Video Converter Premium
In case you need the fast yet effective video conversion of several videos at a time, the most popular option to choose is the converter by Movavi. Unlike most the standard video converters, it enables fast converting to all the popular formats without the quality loss
Output Formatting Options: The popular formats like MOV, MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, GIF, VOB, DVD, RAW, MP3, etc. Also, enables converting the videos for the devices from Apple (iPad, iPhone, MacBook, MacBook Pro, etc.), Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Huawei, and others.
Main Features
- Easy to use, user-friendly intuitive interface for setting up a simple yet effortless video conversion
- Healthy library of the ready-to-use video conversion options
- Is a perfect option for both amateur users and professionals
- Provides over 15+ language interface options, including English, French, German, Russian, Polish, and more
- Features simplistic user guides for the quick video conversion start
Possible Drawbacks
- The minimal system requirements for Mac: Mac OS X® 10.10 or higher
- Doesn’t provide any out of the box features
- The direct physical backup of converted videos to media platforms is not available
- The additional frills can make the file processing slower
Fees: Offers free video converter with the basic functionality, the licensed options with a full range of features start from $39.95
#3 Aimersoft
Apart from the basic video conversion options, the Aimersoft software allows downloading the online videos from popular media platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Hulu, and others. Additionally, you can use the in-built screen recording modes for saving the online videos, or desktop streams with voice for later.
Output Formatting Options: MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, MKV, M4V, MPEG, FLV, F4V, 3GP, 3G2, ASF, DV, VOB, WEBM, TS, M2TS, TRP – for videos. Also, it is compatible with common audio formats like MP3, WAV, M4A, APE, AU, OGG, WMA, and more
Main Features
- Extracts the audio from any video or clip in media
- Works perfectly as a video and audio player
- Enables the batch video conversion of different formats at a time
- Provides the essential video editing features available before the video conversion, including copyright protection, rotate/cropping/frame size change and visual customization features, etc
- Allows fetching and embedding the video metadata within clicks
Possible Drawbacks
- Only the Ultimate version enables the pro-features of video compressing, CD-burn, GIF creating, and VR conversion
- Lacking of the customer support service
- is not compatible with RM and DIVX output formats.
- Doesn’t provide the direct file transfer options to the mobile
Fees: Offers the 30-day free trial, the standard subscription for Mac starts from $35.95.
#4 MPEG Streamclip
For those who’re looking for a simple installation in less than 5 minutes, a great option to choose is MPEG Streamclip software. Basically, it’s a robust video downloader, converter, and editor that incorporates all the essential conversion features for free.
Along with the major conversion functions, it offers some great tools like file splitting, audio, and video synchronization, and even the support of specific unscaled file formats like M2V.
Output Formatting Options: Includes the common video formats like MPEG, VOB, PS, M2P, MOD, VRO, DAT, MOV, DV, AVI, MP4, TS, MP2, MPA, AC3, etc.
Main Features
- Keeps the quality of the converted file as it was in the input file
- Features an easy-to-use video downloading from the source URL
- Has a built-in player for the file preview and stream transports
- Provides the default settings for video conversion (which is great for novice users)
- Enables the automated repair of code breaks
Possible Drawbacks
- The confusing UI because of the difficult interface construction
- No guide or instructions for the inexperienced users are available
- The absence of technical support for this online video converter
- Limited range of video conversion formats: the MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and some other critical formats are missing
Fees: Free video converter, no fees required.
#5 Wondershare UniConverter
For those content creators looking for the premium video converting software that handles high-resolution 4K videos at fast speeds, Wondershare can be a thing. Apart from the user-friendly interface, it also offers advanced video editing tools and pro options like screen recording, watermarks, and disc burners.
Additionally, Wondershare HD video converter works great for both professional users and beginners. The pre-configured device profiles provide a full range of settings for a quick start from day one.
Output Formatting Options: WMV, AVI, MOV, FLV, MKV, MP4, HTML5, ASF, M4V, Xvid, DV, 3GP, MPEG-1NT, MPEG-1 PAL, MPEG-1, and more.
Main Features
- Beginner-friendly intuitive interface, with the detailed guidelines on their website included
- Compatible with over 1000+ video and audio formats
- Includes the multiple media files conversion at a time for speeding up the process
- Provides the formatting options specifically for the certain social media platforms
- Streamlines the entire video conversion process: simply drag the input file to the app and choose the conversion type and size needed
Possible Drawbacks
- Creating an account is required to use the program
- The files that have many special effects can convert a bit slower
- The cost of a paid version is more expensive compared to similar products on the market
- The free version only features one-third of your video converted, and the overall conversion process is much slower than for the paid versions
Fees: Free trial available, a one-quarter subscription starts from $35.95, the annual plan is available from $45.98
#6 iTubeGo
If you’re looking for a simple yet effective tool for downloading and converting your videos from various social media platforms, the iTubeGo Video Downloader can be the right application to try. It ensures quick video and audio downloading within a few clicks, can easily upload the media files from URL sources and download them all at once.
The easy-to-use formatting tools allow muting certain aspects of video and even overlaying your own dubbing or music.
Output Formatting Options: Around 40 types of video formats are available, including MKV, HEVC MP4, HEVC MKV, MP4, MOV, WMV, AVI, FLV.
Main Features
- Batch video downloading within a few clicks, with eliminating the numerous URL copy and pasting
- No quality loss video downloading and conversion
- Supports most of the videos downloaded from popular media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Reddit, and more
- Includes the standard video and audio editing options like adding the new music and muting certain aspects of video
- The app is regularly updated and improved
Possible Drawbacks
- It supports only the most popular video and audio formats
- The poor editing features
Fees: The price for the monthly subscription starts from $9.95.
#7 HandBrake
Developed specifically for macOS users, the HandBrake is an open-source free video converter that can handle high-quality resolution and supports multiple output formats. This software includes nearly any configurations required for an easy yet quick start, which is exceptionally great for beginners.
Output Formatting Options: Supports only common formats like MP4 and MKV. Additionally, features the pre-configured profile options for compatibility with a specific device.
Main Features
- No ads or banners included
- A wide range of presets is available, including general, web, device, and production presets
- Batch conversion and file queueing
- Common video editing tools available: adjusting the dimensions, choosing video quality, frame rate and bitrate, burning in subtitles, adding audio tracks, and more
- Live and static format preview to ensure you’ll achieve the desirable format
Possible Drawbacks
- No out of the box features included
- Supports only 2 output containers: MP4 and MKV formats
- The interface is pretty straightforward, which may be too confusing for the new users on first
- Limited range of video conversion formats: the MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and some other critical formats are missing
Fees: Free video converter, no fees required.
#8 Leawo Video Converter
Another great efficient video converter to try is the Leawo converter. It handles a bunch of common audio and video formats and also is perfect for a 4K video convention. The core advantage of this software is the ability to keep 100% of video quality and convert them up to 6 times faster compared to the standard tools
Output Formatting Options: Compatible with the common, HD & online videos/DVD and audio, supports 180+ output formats like AVI, MP4, WMV, FLV, MPEG, 3GP, MKV, MP3, WMV, WAV, and more
Main Features
- Advanced toolbar of setting different video and audio parameters
- Fast and high-quality video conversion
- Generating the photo slideshows with a wide range of visual and audio effects
- Multilingual interface and user support
- The feature of 2D to 3D conversion with different modes available, such as Red/Cyan, Red/Green, Red/Blue, Blue/Yellow, Interleaved, and Side by Side
Possible Drawbacks
- Slow conversion speed for some formats
- No user guidelines or any Help file included
- The other additional tools compatible with this software like video downloader are paid
- Is not compatible with the SWF and FLV formats
Fees: Free limited option is available, the plan for a one-year license starts from $29.95.
#9 DivX Converter
Those who’re searching for the free trial option before getting the licensed video converter should have come across DivX converter, a powerful yet feature-rich video software with tons of great tools for video conversion.
Output Formatting Options: MOV, MP3, AVI, and MP4 are available in the free version, for more formats the upgrade to Pro is required.
Main Features
- The free option is packed with a functional set of conversion tools
- Features easy-to-use intuitive interface which suits both pro users and beginners
- Handles the conversion of videos with a 4K resolution
- Multiple packages for Pro version available: use only those features you’d paid for
- Provides the effective conversion at a decent speed, with a high-quality output
Possible Drawbacks
- The free option comes with tons of ads and upsells
- Only slow conversion speed available for the free version
- Prompts to optional installing of the other great products like Media Server, DivX Player, DivX Web Player, and Avast Antivirus
- Limited range of video conversion formats for the free version: MOV, MP3, AVI, and MP4
Fees: Free option is available, the full Pro version price starts from $19.99.
#10 iDealshare VideoGo
Last but not least great software to try for video conversion is iDealshare VideoGo – the decent yet effective tool with minimum fuss. Its intuitive interface and easy-to-use app navigation enable setting up the conversion in just a few minutes!
Additionally, this software provides a selection of standard editing tools if you need to change the video before or after it’s converted.
Output Formatting Options: Handles the basic and most popular video and audio formats like AVI, MOV, MP4, MP3, and more.
Main Features
- The built-in video downloader for grabbing videos from the Internet
- Batch file video conversions
- Great customer support service available anytime
- Offers the set of basic and must-have tools for video editing such as cropping, trimming, merging, splitting, flipping, adding watermark, subtitles or effects, and more
- Speedy conversions with no loss in quality
Possible Drawbacks
- No built-in screen recorder, deshake, and denoise functions
- Limited range of formats in free version
- The unclear format support list
- Length video and audio limits in free version
Fees: Free converter version available, the paid option starts from $29.99.
Conclusion
Now that you acknowledge the most popular video converters for mac available on the marketplace, and can define what features are critical for your comfortable use of this software type. It should be versatile, support a wide range of formats and feature some editing tools for the advanced working with video convents, and also provide the best quality for your video outputs.
With all the essential features listed, find the most beneficial option for you and master professional video conversion from day one!