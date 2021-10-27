10 Best Video Converters for Mac in 2021

At present, we can’t imagine our life without video content. Engaging, informative, interactive, and funny, it has become an essential part of nearly any industry. People learn new insights, advertise the products or services, share their minds and routines, shoot the how-to guides, tips, and hacks – all these sorts of video content save tons of time, effort and resources, and can significantly improve the quality of our life.

However, the biggest challenge with the video content is when you try to match your video formatting with the device or platform it is incompatible with. And that’s where the feature-rich professional video converting software can save the day: it offers effortless yet speedy processing of any video format to the one you’ll require further.

Of course, there are hundreds of video converting options to choose from, with all of them claiming the most powerful interface, large format libraries, and tons of various editing features. That is why we have tested the most popular video converters and now are ready to share the thoughts about the top 10 best video converters for mac you should certainly consider before clicking the download button. ​

Essential Features to Look for In a Video Converters

First of all, let’s figure out what features you should focus on when analyzing the efficiency of video converting software. Simply put, it’s important to make a list of important options you require for effortless yet speedy video formatting. For instance, the common features users look for are:

System requirements compatibility

The input and output formatting options

The overall speed of video conversion

The ability to upload videos from URL sources directly

A library of pre-configured video formats for different devices

Compatibility with 4K resolution videos

The specific video formatting that complies with popular media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and more

Ease of use of the video converter’s interface

The in-built additional functions such as video editing, screen recording, and more

Free trial version available to get familiar with the product and decide whether it fits the requirements

For sure, all these requirements are not obligatory and can be modified per the individual needs of any user. However, creating this list will help you evaluate whether the video converter is worth it or not, as well as find out if its features are not overestimated.

Top 10 Most Popular Video Converters for Mac

To understand what features are really valuable for effective video conversion on your Mac, it’s also important to conduct a deep analysis of the most popular software options on the market. This will help you to define each program’s pros and cons, as well as understand whether or not they will work best for your visual content conversion.

Here, we’ve uncovered the 10 best video converters to consider for your Mac device.

#1 VideoProc Converter

If you’re looking for the one-stop video processing software, that fully covers all the core steps of video creating and enables effortless yet fast video conversion – consider VideoProc. This software supports the basic video, audio, DVD, video, and music-sharing sites formats to ensure your comfortable video conversion regardless of the desired resolution. It is compatible with 370+ codecs and 420+ format conversions without third-party codec packs

Output Formatting Options: 4K, AVI, F4V, FLV, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG1; MP4, FLV – for YouTube; MP4, MOV, AVI, FLV – for Facebook, WMV, AVI, MOV, MP4 – for Web, MP4 for iTunes, ISO image, MP4 for iMovie, and more.

Main Features

Compatible with the major Mac Version systems (from Mac OS X Snow Leopard and higher)

Supports video, audio, and DVD conversion

Processes the videos taken on GoPro, DJI, iPhone, Android, camcorder, or any other 4k cameras (DSLR or mirrorless)

Features the essential editing tools: cropping, merging, cutting, subtitles, and various effects and also some nice pro tools like video stabilization, watermark adding, and more

Provides GPU acceleration for faster video rendering and smoother video conversion

Possible Drawbacks

The free trial allows a 5-min file editing with limited features only

The app’s text readability could be better

Can’t convert video on Mac in batches

Limited video editing features compared to other software

Fees: Offers the free trial, the licensed options start from $29.95.

#2 Movavi Video Converter Premium

In case you need the fast yet effective video conversion of several videos at a time, the most popular option to choose is the converter by Movavi. Unlike most the standard video converters, it enables fast converting to all the popular formats without the quality loss

Output Formatting Options: The popular formats like MOV, MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, GIF, VOB, DVD, RAW, MP3, etc. Also, enables converting the videos for the devices from Apple (iPad, iPhone, MacBook, MacBook Pro, etc.), Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Huawei, and others.

Main Features

Easy to use, user-friendly intuitive interface for setting up a simple yet effortless video conversion

Healthy library of the ready-to-use video conversion options

Is a perfect option for both amateur users and professionals

Provides over 15+ language interface options, including English, French, German, Russian, Polish, and more

Features simplistic user guides for the quick video conversion start

Possible Drawbacks

The minimal system requirements for Mac: Mac OS X® 10.10 or higher

Doesn’t provide any out of the box features

The direct physical backup of converted videos to media platforms is not available

The additional frills can make the file processing slower

Fees: Offers free video converter with the basic functionality, the licensed options with a full range of features start from $39.95

#3 Aimersoft

Apart from the basic video conversion options, the Aimersoft software allows downloading the online videos from popular media platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Hulu, and others. Additionally, you can use the in-built screen recording modes for saving the online videos, or desktop streams with voice for later.

Output Formatting Options: MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, MKV, M4V, MPEG, FLV, F4V, 3GP, 3G2, ASF, DV, VOB, WEBM, TS, M2TS, TRP – for videos. Also, it is compatible with common audio formats like MP3, WAV, M4A, APE, AU, OGG, WMA, and more

Main Features

Extracts the audio from any video or clip in media

Works perfectly as a video and audio player

Enables the batch video conversion of different formats at a time

Provides the essential video editing features available before the video conversion, including copyright protection, rotate/cropping/frame size change and visual customization features, etc

Allows fetching and embedding the video metadata within clicks

Possible Drawbacks

Only the Ultimate version enables the pro-features of video compressing, CD-burn, GIF creating, and VR conversion

Lacking of the customer support service

is not compatible with RM and DIVX output formats.

Doesn’t provide the direct file transfer options to the mobile

Fees: Offers the 30-day free trial, the standard subscription for Mac starts from $35.95.

#4 MPEG Streamclip

For those who’re looking for a simple installation in less than 5 minutes, a great option to choose is MPEG Streamclip software. Basically, it’s a robust video downloader, converter, and editor that incorporates all the essential conversion features for free.

Along with the major conversion functions, it offers some great tools like file splitting, audio, and video synchronization, and even the support of specific unscaled file formats like M2V.

Output Formatting Options: Includes the common video formats like MPEG, VOB, PS, M2P, MOD, VRO, DAT, MOV, DV, AVI, MP4, TS, MP2, MPA, AC3, etc.

Main Features

Keeps the quality of the converted file as it was in the input file

Features an easy-to-use video downloading from the source URL

Has a built-in player for the file preview and stream transports

Provides the default settings for video conversion (which is great for novice users)

Enables the automated repair of code breaks

Possible Drawbacks

The confusing UI because of the difficult interface construction

No guide or instructions for the inexperienced users are available

The absence of technical support for this online video converter

Limited range of video conversion formats: the MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and some other critical formats are missing

Fees: Free video converter, no fees required.

#5 Wondershare UniConverter

For those content creators looking for the premium video converting software that handles high-resolution 4K videos at fast speeds, Wondershare can be a thing. Apart from the user-friendly interface, it also offers advanced video editing tools and pro options like screen recording, watermarks, and disc burners.

Additionally, Wondershare HD video converter works great for both professional users and beginners. The pre-configured device profiles provide a full range of settings for a quick start from day one.

Output Formatting Options: WMV, AVI, MOV, FLV, MKV, MP4, HTML5, ASF, M4V, Xvid, DV, 3GP, MPEG-1NT, MPEG-1 PAL, MPEG-1, and more.

Main Features

Beginner-friendly intuitive interface, with the detailed guidelines on their website included

Compatible with over 1000+ video and audio formats

Includes the multiple media files conversion at a time for speeding up the process

Provides the formatting options specifically for the certain social media platforms

Streamlines the entire video conversion process: simply drag the input file to the app and choose the conversion type and size needed

Possible Drawbacks

Creating an account is required to use the program

The files that have many special effects can convert a bit slower

The cost of a paid version is more expensive compared to similar products on the market

The free version only features one-third of your video converted, and the overall conversion process is much slower than for the paid versions

Fees: Free trial available, a one-quarter subscription starts from $35.95, the annual plan is available from $45.98

#6 iTubeGo

If you’re looking for a simple yet effective tool for downloading and converting your videos from various social media platforms, the iTubeGo Video Downloader can be the right application to try. It ensures quick video and audio downloading within a few clicks, can easily upload the media files from URL sources and download them all at once.

The easy-to-use formatting tools allow muting certain aspects of video and even overlaying your own dubbing or music.

Output Formatting Options: Around 40 types of video formats are available, including MKV, HEVC MP4, HEVC MKV, MP4, MOV, WMV, AVI, FLV.

Main Features

Batch video downloading within a few clicks, with eliminating the numerous URL copy and pasting

No quality loss video downloading and conversion

Supports most of the videos downloaded from popular media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Reddit, and more

Includes the standard video and audio editing options like adding the new music and muting certain aspects of video

The app is regularly updated and improved

Possible Drawbacks

It supports only the most popular video and audio formats

The poor editing features

Fees: The price for the monthly subscription starts from $9.95.

#7 HandBrake

Developed specifically for macOS users, the HandBrake is an open-source free video converter that can handle high-quality resolution and supports multiple output formats. This software includes nearly any configurations required for an easy yet quick start, which is exceptionally great for beginners.

Output Formatting Options: Supports only common formats like MP4 and MKV. Additionally, features the pre-configured profile options for compatibility with a specific device.

Main Features

No ads or banners included

A wide range of presets is available, including general, web, device, and production presets

Batch conversion and file queueing

Common video editing tools available: adjusting the dimensions, choosing video quality, frame rate and bitrate, burning in subtitles, adding audio tracks, and more

Live and static format preview to ensure you’ll achieve the desirable format

Possible Drawbacks

No out of the box features included

Supports only 2 output containers: MP4 and MKV formats

The interface is pretty straightforward, which may be too confusing for the new users on first

Limited range of video conversion formats: the MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and some other critical formats are missing

Fees: Free video converter, no fees required.

#8 Leawo Video Converter

Another great efficient video converter to try is the Leawo converter. It handles a bunch of common audio and video formats and also is perfect for a 4K video convention. The core advantage of this software is the ability to keep 100% of video quality and convert them up to 6 times faster compared to the standard tools

Output Formatting Options: Compatible with the common, HD & online videos/DVD and audio, supports 180+ output formats like AVI, MP4, WMV, FLV, MPEG, 3GP, MKV, MP3, WMV, WAV, and more

Main Features

Advanced toolbar of setting different video and audio parameters

Fast and high-quality video conversion

Generating the photo slideshows with a wide range of visual and audio effects

Multilingual interface and user support

The feature of 2D to 3D conversion with different modes available, such as Red/Cyan, Red/Green, Red/Blue, Blue/Yellow, Interleaved, and Side by Side

Possible Drawbacks

Slow conversion speed for some formats

No user guidelines or any Help file included

The other additional tools compatible with this software like video downloader are paid

Is not compatible with the SWF and FLV formats

Fees: Free limited option is available, the plan for a one-year license starts from $29.95.

#9 DivX Converter

Those who’re searching for the free trial option before getting the licensed video converter should have come across DivX converter, a powerful yet feature-rich video software with tons of great tools for video conversion.

Output Formatting Options: MOV, MP3, AVI, and MP4 are available in the free version, for more formats the upgrade to Pro is required.

Main Features

The free option is packed with a functional set of conversion tools

Features easy-to-use intuitive interface which suits both pro users and beginners

Handles the conversion of videos with a 4K resolution

Multiple packages for Pro version available: use only those features you’d paid for

Provides the effective conversion at a decent speed, with a high-quality output

Possible Drawbacks

The free option comes with tons of ads and upsells

Only slow conversion speed available for the free version

Prompts to optional installing of the other great products like Media Server, DivX Player, DivX Web Player, and Avast Antivirus

Limited range of video conversion formats for the free version: MOV, MP3, AVI, and MP4

Fees: Free option is available, the full Pro version price starts from $19.99.

#10 iDealshare VideoGo

Last but not least great software to try for video conversion is iDealshare VideoGo – the decent yet effective tool with minimum fuss. Its intuitive interface and easy-to-use app navigation enable setting up the conversion in just a few minutes!

Additionally, this software provides a selection of standard editing tools if you need to change the video before or after it’s converted.

Output Formatting Options: Handles the basic and most popular video and audio formats like AVI, MOV, MP4, MP3, and more.

Main Features

The built-in video downloader for grabbing videos from the Internet

Batch file video conversions

Great customer support service available anytime

Offers the set of basic and must-have tools for video editing such as cropping, trimming, merging, splitting, flipping, adding watermark, subtitles or effects, and more

Speedy conversions with no loss in quality

Possible Drawbacks

No built-in screen recorder, deshake, and denoise functions

Limited range of formats in free version

The unclear format support list

Length video and audio limits in free version

Fees: Free converter version available, the paid option starts from $29.99.

Conclusion

Now that you acknowledge the most popular video converters for mac available on the marketplace, and can define what features are critical for your comfortable use of this software type. It should be versatile, support a wide range of formats and feature some editing tools for the advanced working with video convents, and also provide the best quality for your video outputs.

With all the essential features listed, find the most beneficial option for you and master professional video conversion from day one!