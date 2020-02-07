Best Video Editing Apps You Can Use on Android and iOS

Your smartphone is the camera you bring in your pocket with you. But a high-definition video camcorder comes with that camera too. DIY video production has exploded after smartphone upsurge. Amateur and professional videographers now bear a versatile pocket film studio for shooting, editing and publishing their content in a highly professional cinematic version. We have listed down best video editing apps you can use on your android and iOS devices.

The best video editing apps show that you don’t need a powerful and expensive PC to edit and create professional-looking videos. All you need is your tablet or smartphone, an imagination, and a little skill. The apps we have selected here combine both intuitive interfaces and powerful tools, making them the perfect starting point for your video editing journey.

Here’s a list of best video editing apps in 2020

Adobe Premiere Rush (cross-platform)

Adobe’s professional video editing software, such as Premiere Pro, After Effects and Audition, can be a bit intimidating. There’s definitely a considerable learning curve, however powerful these tools are, and newbies wanting to knock out a quick video for YouTube, Snapchat or Instagram Stories will often be looking for something easier to pick up and play with.

Editing apps include drag-and-drop arrangement of images, audio, graphics, and pictures, colour enhancement, names, animations, voiceovers, and much more. This new app gives you creative freedom to shoot, edit, and post your mobile videos on any site. It helps you make professional-looking videos that you can post straight from the app via social media, which allows you to work across any devices you own, including iPhones, iPads, Android devices and desktops.

iMovie

iMovie for iOS is the companion software to the same-name Apple mobile application. The mobile app on your iPhone or iPad offers a glimpse at glamorous Hollywood-style movies and trailers. All you need to do is drop in your images, cut them to fit, and add music, effects, and animated titles to the built-in. Nice extras include split-screen effects, 10 high-fidelity filters, green-screen effects and Hollywood-style trailer capability. As it is Apple, using AirDrop and iCloud Drive, you can switch between your devices with impunity to create your final cut.

Quik

To detect colors and faces, Quik analyzes your videos to perfectly frame your footage. This free app allows you to add transitions and effects from your photo library or GoPro Plus on up to a maximum of 200 photos and video clips. You can not only trim, zoom, and rotate photos and video clips, but you can also choose from 26 different themes and a variety of fonts, filters, and graphs. You can create HD videos for social sharing in cinema, square, or portrait formatting, and even save up to seven days of your project draft.

You can add text, speed up or slo-mo, add GPS stickers, and choose a soundtrack to complement your adventure. Quik syncs the transitions automatically to a musical beat. The 24H Flashbacks function of the app checks a day’s footage dynamically and generates an original composite video from that.

Cameo

Video sharing giants Vimeo’s own Cameo-shaped mobile video editing device has weighed in. Cameo Video Editor and Movie Maker allow you to make HD videos on the fly, not to be confused with another app of the same name that allows you to buy custom shout-outs from celebrities. Not only can you cut images, change audio and make files easily, but you can also incorporate themes, titles and a score that can be handpicked from a selected music library spanning more than 12 genres of music. Of course it’s super-easy to share your video on Vimeo until your masterpiece is ready to air.

FilmoraGo

FilmoraGo is an impressive mobile video editor that helps create stunning videos. It features the most basic editing tools such as cutting, trimming etc. Not all of that, it also supports, surprisingly, reverse play and fast- or slow-motion editing.

It’s also free to download, unlike its laptop counterpart, and won’t either add a watermark or set a time limit on your movie, so it’s worth trying. Certain in-app purchases are available, such as songs and effects, but without them the videos will work perfectly well, and the internal advertisements aren’t especially invasive either.

Kinemaster

KineMaster claims that their video editing app is designed for pros but is simple enough to use for everyone. It’s true this feature definitely moves to the more serious side of editing. For KineMaster, smartphone shooters searching for a full-featured video editor have arrived at the right place. It provides simple to use but efficient tools such as multiple layers of images, mixing modes, voice-over, chroma-key, speed

KineMaster is free to use, but it applies a watermark to the videos and some premium materials whereas some resources are not available.

Vizmato

Vizmato is unashamedly attacking Instagrammers. This app boasts more than 20 themes, over and above the usual clipping, trimming, and editing tools. Look no further than the easy-to-use Vizmato if you’re into making movies and want to have some fun doing it. The slideshow and video editing app helps you to add filters, themes, audio, effects and text to Twitter, Instagram, YouTube videos for sharing.

A sound-changing feature helps you to mask your voice as an infant, chipmunk, witch, and other characters. This software also helps you to capture HD video with your Live Recorder. Vizmato is free, but a $12 per annually upgrade to the Pro version eliminates the watermark.

Conclusion

With more Android, iPhone, iPad and desktop video editing apps than you can shake a clipboard at, finding which interface and features work best for you is truly a case of trial and error. You can use these best video editing apps on your device.