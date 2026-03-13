Best vivo 5G Phones in Pakistan 2026 (Midrange to Flagship)

Pakistan’s telecom sector is gradually moving toward next-generation connectivity following the recent developments in the country’s 5G spectrum auction, where telecom operators acquired spectrum in key bands to prepare for future 5G services. Although commercial rollout may still take time, smartphone manufacturers are already expanding their portfolios of 5G-ready devices so that consumers can upgrade to compatible hardware ahead of the network launch. Among the major smartphone brands in Pakistan, Vivo has developed a wide range of 5G smartphones across multiple price segments, ranging from flagship X-series devices to upper-midrange V-series phones.

Below is a look at some of the best Vivo 5G smartphones currently available in Pakistan.

Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro represents the most advanced smartphone in Vivo’s current lineup and is designed for users who want flagship-level performance and professional-grade photography capabilities. The device features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels, delivering smooth animations and excellent brightness for gaming and media consumption. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship chipset, built on an advanced process that delivers exceptional performance for gaming, AI tasks, and heavy multitasking. The phone comes with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

Photography is one of the strongest highlights of the X300 Pro. The device includes a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel ZEISS APO periscope telephoto lens, enabling high-quality zoom photography and advanced portrait shots. On the front, the phone features a 50-megapixel selfie camera designed for high-resolution photos and video calls. The device is backed by a 6510mAh battery with 90W fast charging. In Pakistan, the Vivo X300 Pro sits firmly in the flagship segment and is expected to cost around Rs 340,000 to Rs 350,000, depending on the storage variant.

Vivo X200 Pro

Just below the X300 Pro in Vivo’s lineup is the Vivo X200 Pro, another flagship device that focuses heavily on camera performance and premium hardware. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colors for media consumption and gaming. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, one of the most powerful processors available in Android smartphones, paired with 12GB or 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage for seamless multitasking and high-performance applications.

The camera system is a key selling point of the X200 Pro. It includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a high-resolution periscope telephoto camera with ZEISS optics, enabling advanced zoom photography and professional-level portrait shots. In Pakistan’s premium smartphone market, the Vivo X200 Pro typically falls in the Rs 300,000 to Rs 320,000 price range, depending on the configuration.

Vivo V70

The Vivo V70 is one of the company’s latest premium mid-range smartphones and is designed to deliver flagship-style performance at a slightly more accessible price. The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and high peak brightness, providing smooth visuals for gaming and media consumption. Under the hood, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, enabling strong multitasking and gaming performance.

Photography is one of the key highlights of the device, with a 50-megapixel ZEISS-enhanced main camera, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel front camera for high-resolution selfies. The phone is powered by a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, allowing it to easily last through heavy daily usage. In Pakistan’s market, the Vivo V70 typically sells for around Rs 160,000 to Rs 170,000, depending on the storage variant.

Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 sits just below the V70 in the lineup but still offers a strong combination of performance and battery life. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, an octa-core chipset designed for efficient multitasking and gaming performance. It features a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling and vibrant colors for multimedia usage. The phone offers 12GB RAM with storage options up to 512GB, allowing users to run demanding applications and store large media libraries without performance issues.

On the camera side, the V60 includes a high-resolution main camera supported by advanced portrait photography features, while the 6500mAh battery with fast charging ensures all-day battery endurance. In Pakistan, the Vivo V60 generally falls in the Rs 135,000 to Rs 150,000 price range, depending on configuration.

Vivo V60 Lite 5G

The Vivo V60 Lite 5G is one of the most accessible 5G smartphones in the company’s portfolio and focuses heavily on battery life and display quality. The device comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth animations and bright visuals. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset built on a 4nm process, delivering efficient performance for everyday usage and gaming. The smartphone typically comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring sufficient memory for multitasking.

For photography, the phone features a 50-megapixel main camera, supported by AI imaging features designed for portrait and low-light photography. The device’s biggest highlight is its 6500 mAh battery combined with 90W FlashCharge technology, allowing quick charging despite the large battery capacity. In Pakistan, the Vivo V60 Lite 5G is generally available for around Rs 90,000 to Rs 95,000.

Vivo V50 Lite 5G

Another strong mid-range option is the Vivo V50 Lite 5G, which balances performance and battery life. The phone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for streaming and gaming. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage, providing reliable performance for daily tasks and gaming. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an ultra-wide camera, while the device also offers advanced portrait photography modes.

Battery endurance remains a key feature of the device, with a large battery and fast charging support designed to last a full day under heavy usage. The Vivo V50 Lite 5G is typically priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000 in Pakistan.

Vivo V50

The Vivo V50 sits above the Lite models in the company’s lineup and offers improved camera capabilities and premium build quality. The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and strong brightness levels for outdoor use. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, which allows it to handle heavy multitasking and gaming. One of the phone’s biggest highlights is its ZEISS-enhanced 50-megapixel camera system, designed to deliver improved portrait photography and better low-light performance.

The device also includes a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast charging, ensuring long battery life even under intensive workloads. The Vivo V50 typically sells in Pakistan for around Rs 135,000 to Rs 145,000 depending on the variant.

Vivo V40

The Vivo V40 remains one of the most recognizable mid-range smartphones from the company and continues to be popular among users who prioritize camera performance and premium design. The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a capable mid-range chipset that delivers strong performance for gaming, video editing, and multitasking.

The camera system includes ZEISS-branded optics designed for portrait photography, making the device attractive for content creators and social media users. The phone is backed by a large battery with fast charging support, allowing it to last comfortably throughout a day of heavy usage. In Pakistan, the Vivo V40 generally sells for around Rs 125,000 to Rs 130,000.

As Pakistan moves closer to the rollout of 5G mobile services following recent spectrum developments, the demand for 5G-ready smartphones is expected to grow rapidly. Consumers upgrading their devices today are increasingly looking for phones that will remain compatible with the faster and more reliable networks expected in the coming years.

Vivo’s current lineup reflects this transition well. From flagship devices such as the X300 Pro and X200 Pro, which deliver cutting-edge performance and advanced camera systems, to more affordable options in the V-series, the company offers 5G smartphones across a wide range of price segments.