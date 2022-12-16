12 Best VPNs For Netflix in 2023 – (Free VPNs Included)

We all know that Netflix is one of the best video streaming services available on the web right now that is being used by millions of users. However, the bad part is that the streaming service puts some restrictions on users. Most of the times, Pakistani users are not allowed to watch video content that is made for US users. The only way to remove these restrictions is to use VPN apps. Moreover, VPNs also help to make your search more secure and private. So, today in this article, I am going to tell you the Best VPNs For Netflix Unblocking in 2023. But let’s first discuss what actually the VPN is and how it works.

What Is a VPN and How Does It Spoof Your Location?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network and helps to establish a secure connection between your computer and the internet. When you activate a VPN, it encrypts all your web traffic and routes it to a remote server operated by the VPN company. The best part is that no one can monitor your activity, not someone on the same network as you, not even the person operating that network. Moreover, if you are using VPN, the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are also unable to monitor your activities.

Once your computer network reaches the VPN server, it exits to the public internet. Here, your data is originating from the VPN server, everyone can watch the server’s IP address instead of your actual address.

Usually, hackers or ISPs get to know your physical location on the internet by looking at your IP address. These identifiers then revealed your geographic location and can be remarkably close to where you are actually sitting when you use the web. However, using a VPN service makes it appear as if your computer is wherever the VPN server is located. Hence, it effectively hoaxes your location.

Check out the Best VPNs For Netflix Unblocking in 2023

Now let’s discuss the 12 best VPNs for Netflix to use in 2023. The list includes free and cheap VPN services. Have a look.

1. Express VPN – Best VPN with Money-back Guarantee

One of the leading and best VPNs for Netflix is the Express VPN. It comes with excellent unblocking power, class-leading security, great support, and excellent apps.

It also offers a generous 30-day money-back guarantee which means you can take advantage of all its features for a month with no risk. During those 30 days, you’ll have full access to the whole ExpressVPN experience. You can watch as much content on Netflix by unblocking it using this VPN. Moreover, you will be able to stay secure online and cover up to five of your devices simultaneously.

It has more than 3,000 servers, available in 94 countries. Not all servers will unblock Netflix, so you can contact customer support to find out which one to use. Moreover, it is available for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS. You can configure the VPN to certain routers, and ExpressVPN even provides its own custom firmware. Overall, it provides you with military-grade security and very fast streaming speed.

Click Here to access this VPN.

2. NordVPN – Best VPN for Netflix

NordVPN is the top-rated VPN app that allows you to unblock Netflix on your Windows, macOS and Linux computer. The good thing about NordVPN is that it has lots of high-quality servers spread across different countries. Its servers are well optimized and provide better browsing speed compared to all other VPN apps listed in the article.

It comes with tight security, including strong encryption, a kill switch, leak protection, and perfect forward secrecy. Moreover, it also has additional features like automatic wifi protection. NordVPN does not keep logs.

Overall. it provides 6 connection simultaneously. Its app is available for Android and iOS users. It gives you a 7-days free trial. Moreover, it also offers 30 days money-back guarantee. Although it is not completely free, its charges are low as compared to Express VPN.

Click Here to access this VPN.

3. Surfshark – Best Cheap VPN for Netflix

Surfshark is great for unblocking a variety of Netflix libraries, including the US, UK, Netherlands, France and more. The best part about using this VPN is that if you connect to a server in a region for which the library can’t be unblocked, you’ll automatically be redirected to US Netflix. It means you will always have access to the most popular library.

Moreover, it offers low prices. Unlike other VPNs, it allows an unlimited number of devices to be connected at one time. It also provides fast steaming speed so you can expect a stress-free experience.

Just like other VPNs in the list, it provides security and privacy up to the mark. The security features include strong encryption, a kill switch, leak protection, and a true zero-logs policy. Apps are available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Click Here to access this VPN

4. Windscribe – Free VPN for Netflix

It is one of the top-rated Windows VPN apps for Netflix unblocking 2023. It offers lots of IP addresses from more than 500+ servers and is perfect to mask your IP address. Furthermore, it is also capable enough to unblock Netflix, Hulu, and many other streaming sites.

Windscribe masks your IP address. This gives you unrestricted and private access to entertainment, news sites, and blocked content in over 60 different countries. Moreover, it encrypts your activity and never leaks your DNS information. Hence ensuring that no one can ever track you.

The good part is that its services are absolutely free. This VPN service is available on all major platforms with a free tariff, flexible settings, and ad blocking. Moreover, it provides unlimited connection just like Surfshark VPN.

Click Here to access this VPN.

5. CyberGhost – Free VPN that Works With Netflix

CyberGhost is an excellent budget option and its apps are designed with a clear focus on users looking to stream. The good part is that it has dedicated servers for NetFlix unblocking and offers tons of servers spread across 60 countries. Moreover, it can also unblock other streaming sites like Hulu, BBC, Sky, etc. as well.

CyberGhost unblocks multiple Netflix regions, including UK, US, France, Australia, Spain, and Italy. Moreover, it provides a very fine and fast speed for streaming. Additionally, CyberGhost offers free browser extensions, but these don’t unblock Netflix.

CyberGhost has excellent security, including 256-bit encryption, a kill switch on all platforms, and leak protection. It also does not keep logs. CyberGhost apps are available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Moreover, you can connect up to seven devices at a time. It offers 45 days money-back guarantee.

Click Here to access this VPN.

6. Tunnelbear – One of the Best VPNs for Netflix

Tunnelbear is one of the best VPNs for Netflix Unblocking. The good part is that it is a free VPN service that you can use right now to unblock any Netflix video content. Furthermore, it also offers lots of servers located in different countries. It can also be used to hide your online identity from hackers, ISP, and various web trackers.

All you have to do is just open the TunnelBear app, select a country, and flip the switch. Once you’re connected, TunnelBear will work quietly in the background to keep your data secure. It uses strong AES 256-bit encryption by default. Its global server network is optimized to let you surf and stream quickly. It is available for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android users.

Click Here to access this VPN.

7. VyprVPN – One of the Top VPNs for Netflix

VyprVPN is the fastest VPN app that you can use for Netflix unblocking. However, it is not a free VPN app. You can avail of one month of trial for free with access to all premium features. After that, you will have to pay for this service. It provides you with a fast and reliable VPN connection for browsing, streaming and downloading content from anywhere in the world. Moreover, its servers are available in more than 70 countries around the globe with more than 300,000 IP addresses.

It safeguards your privacy and security with multiple encryption protocols, including WireGuard and secure DNS. Its user-friendly VPN apps are available on all devices, including Android and iOS. Moreover, you can connect with as many as 5 different devices at the same time.

Click Here to access this VPN.

8. Hotspot Shield – A Popular VPN Netflix USA

Here comes a popular VPN that protects your data with military-grade encryption, and access sites and streaming content around the world. Hotspot Shield can bypass the most complex Netflix locks using virtual servers from the USA. You can install this free VPN for Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux and Android devices. You can stream Netflix, Disney+ and many more.

Overall. it provides 5 connection simultaneously. It gives you a free 7-days trial. With servers across 80+ countries and 35+ cities, its Hydra protocol optimizes your VPN to ensure fast, secure connections for gaming, streaming, downloading, P2P, and more.

This VPN service overcomes any kind of blocking, provides access to unique entertainment content from Netflix, and gives you unforgettable evenings spent watching your favourite TV shows and movies.

Click Here to access this VPN

9. Safer VPN – A Faster VPN for Netflix

SaferVPN headquarter is located in the USA. It provides one day trial period. It also has an extension for the Chrome browser, which complements its main client. Moreover, it has a referral system through which you and your friend can get free Netflix VPN access.

SaferVPN applications are well-designed and super easy to use. Currently, it has a limited number of servers. However, the choice of servers is constantly improving. Moreover. this VPN service covers most of the popular places, providing a high density of servers.

Additionally, it provides secure, private, and uncensored Internet access to anyone, anywhere. it conceals your online location and personal information to prevent outsiders from tracking you. Moreover, it protects your data from cybercriminals, snoopers, and other third parties.

Click Here to access this VPN.

10. Private VPN – One of the free VPNs for Netflix

Here comes another most popular VPN server to unblock Netflix. PrivateVPN is famous for its security and privacy features. It uses 256-bit encryption, includes a kill switch in the Windows app, and maintains a no-logs policy. PrivateVPN is a small provider striving hard to keep its place in the company. It has less than 100 servers.

It is well known for its ability to unblock some of the toughest blocks from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. It provides very fast speeds and reliable connections. Its apps can be downloaded for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Click Here to access this VPN.

11. Proton VPN:

Proton is one of the best VPNs for streaming Netflix. Every VPN has suffered since Netflix implemented its new VPN blocking techniques, including NordVPN. But Proton VPN has outperformed many other services in thwarting these measures.

With lightning-fast WireGuard and OpenVPN connections, as well as features like Safe Cores that route your traffic via incredibly secure servers in countries like Switzerland. There are hardly any products VPNs that compete with it in terms of privacy and security.

Click Here to access this VPN.

12. PureVPN:

PureVPN is not the best of the VPNs, however, if an absurdly low price and the ability to unblock all of your preferred streaming services is what you’re wanting, then this is a good choice. Its applications won’t win any awards (we discovered them to be pretty buggy without even having to go that deeply into them), and there are some privacy concerns as well. But for streaming, it’s got you covered at an affordable price.

It may now easily unblock Prime Video and Disney Plus in addition to the Netflix libraries in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan that had previously been blocked. This time around, PureVPN received large, fat ticks versus ITV Hub, All4, 9Now, and 10Play while testing even more providers.

Click Here to access this VPN.