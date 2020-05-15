Best Waterproof Phones of 2020 Tested by the Experts

Owning a waterproof phones ensures that you can take classic photos or filming your precious moments near beach without fear that it will be harmed. Today, all of the latest flagships from Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Note 10 are water resistant. In the case of other suppliers, it’s a real mixed bag, where only some versions pass the test.

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are our top picks for the best water-resistant phones on the market today, as they can withstand up to 13 feet (4 meters) underwater for a period of 30 minutes. That is by far and large are the best among flagships. Apple has quietly improved the durability of both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, so that they can last for half an hour in up to 13 feet (4 meters) of water. And this is much better than any other smartphone on this list, including other iPhones from Apple. In addition, the depth of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XS is double that.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 series has various of other noteworthy features, offering from its battery life, such as its 5G connectivity, amazing 120Hz screen and quad-lens camera system that is more versatile than others. With this smart gadget you can live at peace of mind that while playing and splashing near the pool or beach and it will not lose your investment.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 or 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus, you have one of the best waterproof phones that can remain under or at the surface of water for a maximum of 30 minutes in up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.

If water resistance is a main priority in your smartphone purchase decision, you will definitely want to pay closer attention to the IP rating claims of the manufacturers.