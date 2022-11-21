Your Android or iPhone’s home screen most likely reflects this expanding clutter: applications you’ve forgotten about, widgets you rarely use, and shortcuts you’re not sure where they came from. Mobile home displays, like desktop screens on Windows and macOS desktops, attract all kinds of digital junk that accumulates over time. In this write up, learn about best ways to declutter phone home screen easily.

There are several options for customising and organising your iPhone’s Home Screen, Dock, and folders. These are my favourite techniques for clearing up clutter, making items easier to discover, and adding a little visual beauty to your iPhone Home Screen.

Tips for decluttering your home screen

You most certainly have some applications on your phone that you never use. These programs take up a lot of space. You should go over your applications and determine whether or not to keep them.

You don’t want to get rid of any of your applications, but it would be wonderful if you could hide some of them. They can be stored away in folders, but those that aren’t required add to the clutter.

Android

Different Android phone manufacturers take different approaches to home screens and how they are laid up. We’ll show you how to clean up the stock Android that Google instals on its Pixel phones, but the procedure should be similar if you’re using a phone from another manufacturer, such as Samsung or Motorola.

Get rid of any widgets or app shortcuts on your home screens that you don’t truly need as the first step in decluttering. Tap and hold the widget or app icon, then drag it to the top of the screen and choose the Remove button. This will not uninstall the app (or widget) from your phone, but it will no longer appear.

iOS

To decide where to put new applications on iOS, go to the Settings page and select Home Screen: Select App Library Only to only include them on the final home screen, or Add to Home Screen to add another shortcut to the basic home screen. To keep your home screens as uncluttered as possible, use the first option (you can easily add app shortcuts manually, if you need to).

If you wish to remove an app shortcut from a home screen, press and hold it, then gently slide it to bring up the little – (minus) sign next to it. To delete the shortcut without removing the program, tap on it. Any webpage shortcuts you’ve made in Safari may be deleted in the same way.

You may even erase and rearrange whole home screens at once. Tap and hold an empty space on any home screen, then tap the bottom dots: A new screen emerges, displaying thumbnails of your previous home screens, and you may deactivate them by unchecking them or delete them by clicking the Remove button.