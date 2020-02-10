Weather is one another blessing of the mother nature. It is the aspect of nature which has a lot of variation. And not just in itself, but it is also diverse in different regions of the world. The weather changes instantly. For example, from a sunny day to a frightening rainy day. So it can affect your plans. Like, if you are planning to go on a picnic and it suddenly starts raining then it will ruin your picnic. Or if you organized a cricket match and it starts drizzling, and you have no umbrellas to cover yourself then it can make you all annoyed. But you don’t have to worry a lot. Because technology has some solutions for you.

There are weather websites available on the internet which can forecast the weather of upcoming days. So, these weather websites assist you to plan accordingly.

Therefore, I am going to quote a list of Best Weather websites and letting you choose the most accurate weather forecast online among them.

Best Weather Forecasting Websites of 2020

Here is the list:

1. AccuWeather – Most Accurate Weather Forecast Online

Whenever the weather forecast comes in your mind, AccuWeather will be the most popular name you will be hearing. No doubt, AccuWeather is one of the most renowned weather forecasting sites on the internet. Finding a weather report on this website is not a complicated task on this popular weather forecasting website. We just have to open the website after which it will pin your location and provides you with the information regarding the local weather condition of your area. In order to know the weather conditions of any other region, you just have to write the name of that place or the postal code of the area in the search bar.

If you scroll down, you can also see maps captured by the satellite. These images of maps clearly show cloud covering or any other weather change. There are a lot of sections on the website. Like, a news corner, a block for maps, Video and much more. There is a lot of content on these sections. We based in Pakistan, consider it the best weather website for Pakistan.

Cons:

There is a slight problem with the website. It is loaded with a huge number of advertisements, which really affects the image of this top weather forecast website.

To visit the website, click here.

2. Weather Channel:

The Weather Channel is another popular weather forecasting website. It is a place where you can find all the climate-related information. The name of this website even explains everything. This website offers a lot of options. Like, it provides you with the information regarding live weather, local weather news and much more. When we enter the website, the current temperature of our location will be shown. It will be displayed right under the website logo. As the site will automatically pin our location. If we want to know the weather condition of some other place, we just have to search it by writing the name of that place. This website also has an option of changing the temperature scale(Celsius or Fahrenheit).

We can also turn on the weather updates on an hour, 1 day, 5 days, weekend or monthly basis. Furthermore, this website includes a news corner. Where you can have information about changing weather patterns, science update etc. There are maps available on the website as well. They also show climate patterns of different regions. Along with that, there are videos available on websites related to technological developments in predicting weather conditions.

In addition to that, there is an extra section given as well. It is related to ‘Pollution’ and ‘Health and Activities’ options to keep track of pollution and health-related topics.

Cons:

The website also has a problem of excessive advertisements.

To visit the website, click here.

3. Weather Underground:

Weather Underground or commonly known as Wunderground is yet another weather forecast website that gives local news and weather updates. This website has a question/ answer mode. When we ask a general question: “What is the local weather in my area?”. The website answers it with complete accuracy.

The website has an updated short weather report for your local area. Though, you can also see the detailed full report of your area. This website also utilizes real-time weather radar for its maps and radar section. If someone is curious about the weather condition of any other area, he/she just has to write the name of that place in the search bar.

The website also provides information about the most recent weather news that is available on the rest of the home page. There are some other sections to explore, like Sensor Network, Maps and Radar, Severe Weather, News and Blogs, Mobile Apps, and much more.

In addition to that, you can sign up to the website to get real-time alerts.

Cons:

The User Interface of this website is not so pleasing.

To visit the website, click here.

4. WeatherBug:

Weatherbug is one more famous website that shares information about online weather forecast and live weather news. When i entered the site, it showed me the weather conditions in my proximity. It updates on an hourly, 1-day basis and 10-day basis. A Live Radar section is also provided for you to see all the areas. This website strives to share the most accurate weather forecast. It is one of the top weather forecasting website. The first fold of the website has a fully explained weather report. The next fold has all the latest news.

Along with these, there are some other sections as well. Like, Allergies and Pollen, Tsunami threats, Today’s National Outlook, Hurricane Center, and a section for videos. They provide some extra news other than weather updates. This information proves to be beneficial at times. These additional aspects makes WeatherBug one of the best weather website on my list.

Cons:

One problem which persists with the website is the Ads. There are a lot of advertisements on this website.

To visit the website, click here.

5. Sat24.cc:

Sat24.cc is a famous weather website that is fully loaded with all the necessary features required for the best online weather forecast. Actually, this website shares weather updates from a wide range of other weather websites. And you can select the one which you think is most accurate.

There are animated maps along with free weather radar available on the website. Due to which, this site is also entitled as one of the best weather forecasting website. comes with animated maps with free weather radar, making it an obvious option on my list of best weather websites. This website provides a climate report for the entire globe. And you just have to enter your location in the search bar to extract the information about the temperature of your current location.

If you scroll down on the website, you can also see the seven-day forecast of your area. Along with that, there are options like Rainviewer, Waves Height, and Speed test etc.

Cons:

This website has a clutter User Interface.

Cons:

This website has a clutter User Interface.

6. World Weather Online:

This website claims that it is the most accurate weather website. And guess what? its temperature report for my location has proved to be an accurate one. The website contains animated maps and a detailed temperature report of your location. This website like its predecessors also provides weather forecast for other places, and neighboring cities have the most accurate results.

Apart from the main sections of the website, there are other sections like Sports Weather, Holiday Weather, and Latest Blog Posts. This additional information is quite useful. The website has other menu options such as API for developers, Activities, Map, World, Videos, and Holidays.

Cons:

One problem which occurs with this website is that it becomes very slow at times.

To visit the website, click here.

7. Windy

Windy is also one of the most popular weather forecasting website. This website notes down live atmospheric conditions and real-time radar data for more weather-related details and weather news. The site includes a map to check weather reports around the globe. The map illustrates the temperature of your current location in the foreground so that you can see both the options together.

The menu section features weather news, hurricane trackers, settings, and some more options to select from for a comforting and easy usage..

In addition to that, this website informs you about other aspects like rain and thunder, air quality, clouds, waves, and much more. Furthermore, we can also log in the website for more convenience and can share the weather report on social media websites.

Cons:

Although its a popular website, but still there are reports that this site has stammers.

To visit the website, click here.

8. Ventusky:

Like its predecessor, Windy weather site, Ventusky also has a live map in the background with a number of options present on it. We can select places on the map or search for them by entering the location in the search bar for a detailed weather report.

In order to know weather of my current location, I opened the website and it provided me the information about the weather. There is a big missing on this website. The website doesn’t show the atmospheric conditions of your location on its own. However, it has an eye catching User Interface, which compensates for the downside.

Cons:

The only problem with this website is that it provides a weather report only. It has no additional features.

To visit the website, click here.

9. Forecast.io:

Forecast.io is relatively new to the weather game. It was launched in 2013 with a brief animated weather report for your area. Temperature, location, current conditions, and a forecast for the next hour, 24 hours, and 7 days in short form right where you can see them in the first sight. You can also scroll down for detailed weather forecast reports, including long-term data, forecast lines, and additional sections like radar data and high definition weather maps.

I have nominated Forecast.io in the top 10 list because of their forecasts, particularly for the upcoming 48 hours, and that the design is brief and only emphasizes on the information that you actually need.

Cons:

The Website has a lot of ads. And it can be very slow at times.

To visit the website, click here.

10. Weatherspark:

Weatherspark occupies a place in the top 10 list because it provides detailed weather data including charts, graphs etc. in a single view or folds. The website also has some additional sections which include wind speed, precipitation, mean and average temperatures, temperature graphs over the course of a day, week, or even yearly trends.

It’s also one of the most accurate weather forecasting websites to know exactly what temperature it’ll be when they leave work tomorrow. And what will be the odds there? Like, will it rain, or a sunny day etc.

Cons:

There is a problem with this website. It has a complicated user interface and a lot of advertisements.

To visit the website, click here.

My Preferences:

My choices among these top Weather forecasting websites are number one and six. The AccuWeather and World Weather Online. The foremost reason for choosing these two websites is the precision in the results provided by these two websites. They are very accurate. Furthermore, these websites have a friendly user interface.