If you are looking for the best wireless earbuds under PKR 2000 on Daraz.pk, then you have come to the right place! In this blog post, we will be reviewing five of the best wireless earbuds that are currently available.

Top Picks For The Best Wireless Earbuds Under 2000 In Pakistan

These earbuds offer great sound quality, portability, and convenience – and they are perfect for listening to music or making calls on the go. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

1- F9-5 TWS Wireless Earbuds

The F9-5 TWS Wireless Earbuds are one of the best wireless earbuds currently available on Daraz.pk. They offer great sound quality, portability, and convenience – and they are perfect for listening to music or making calls on the go. The earbuds come with a charging case that can charge them up to four times, giving you a total of 20 hours of playtime. They also have a built-in mic, so you can take calls without having to remove your earbuds. The best part? These earbuds are available at an affordable price, making them a great choice for anyone on a budget.

Features:

Price

Bluetooth Profile and Specification

Working Voltage

Charging Voltage

Battery Capacity of Earbuds and Storage Box

Transmission Distance

Call Time

Play Time

Charging Time of Earbuds and Storage Box

Price:

The F9 TWS Wireless Earbuds are very affordable and are priced at Rs. 1599/-only.

Bluetooth Profile and Specification:

The F9 TWS Bluetooth Earbuds come with a Bluetooth specification of V50 and a Bluetooth profile of A2DP, AVRCP, HFP; HSP.

Working Voltage:

The earbuds have a working voltage of between 3.1V and 4.2V.

Charging Voltage:

The charging voltage for the earbuds is 5V and 1A.

Battery Capacity for Earbuds and Storage Box:

The earbuds have a battery capacity of 50mAh, while the storage box has a battery capacity of 2200mAh.

Transmission Distance:

The earbuds have a transmission distance of more than ten meters.

Call Time:

The earbuds have a call time of up to four to five hours.

Play Time:

The earbuds have a playtime of up to four to five hours.

Earbuds and Storage Box Charging Time:

The earbuds take around thirty to forty-five minutes to charge, while the storage box takes one hour to charge.

The F95 TWS Wireless Earbuds are a great choice for anyone looking for the best wireless earbuds on Daraz.pk. They offer great sound quality, portability, and convenience – and they are perfect for listening to music or making calls on the go. The earbuds come with a charging case that can charge them up to four times, giving you a total of 20 hours of playtime. They also have a built-in mic, so you can take calls without having to remove your earbuds. The best part? These earbuds are available at an affordable price, making them a great choice for anyone on a budget. The only downside is that they are shipped from overseas, so it may take a few weeks for them to arrive. However, the wait is worth it!

2- K33 K55 TWS Wireless Earbuds

The K33 K55 TWS Wireless Earbuds are some of the best earbuds you can find on Daraz.pk. They have very low latency and noise reduction capabilities, making them perfect for gaming or listening to music. They also have very deep bass and HIFI stereo sound quality. The only downside is that they are a bit pricey, but they are definitely worth the investment.

Features:

Price

Bluetooth Version

Speaker Size

Frequency Response

Sensitivity

Impedance

Battery Type and Charging Time of Earbuds

Battery Type and Charging Time of Compartment

Play Time

Standby Time

Price:

The K33 K55 TWS Wireless Earbuds cost only Rs. 1799/- and are very affordable.

Bluetooth Version:

The K33 K55 TWS Wireless Earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.0.

Speaker Size:

The earbuds have a speaker size of six millimeters and a moving coil unit.

Frequency Response:

The frequency response of the earbuds is 20Hz~20kHz.

Sensitivity:

The earbuds have a sensitivity of 105dB with a mic sensitivity of -38dB.

Impedance:

The impedance of the earbuds is 16 ohms.

Battery Type and Charging Time of Earbuds:

The earbuds come with a lithium-ion polymer battery that has a capacity of 40mAh. It takes two hours to fully charge the earbuds.

Battery Type and Charging Time of Compartment:

The charging compartment comes with a lithium-ion polymer battery that has a capacity of 250mAh. It takes two hours to fully charge the compartment.

Play Time:

The earbuds can play music for four hours on a full charge.

Standby Time:

The earbuds can last for 100 hours on standby.

The K33 K55 TWS Wireless Earbuds are some of the best earbuds you can find on Daraz.pk. They have very low latency and noise reduction capabilities, making them perfect for gaming or listening to music. They also have very deep bass and HIFI stereo sound quality. The only downside is that they are a bit pricey, but they are definitely worth the investment. If you are looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds, then the K33 K55 TWS Wireless Earbuds are definitely worth considering.

3- Homel Bluetooth Headphones

The Wireless Earbuds from Homel are some of the best-performing earbuds you can buy. With a sleek design, great sound quality, and a long-lasting battery, these earbuds are perfect for any music lover. The wireless earbuds also come with a built-in microphone, so you can take calls on the go. The transmission range is about 10 meters, and the battery life is about eight hours. The earbuds come with a charging case, so you can keep them charged on the go. If you’re looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, the Homel Wireless Earbuds are a great option.

Features:

Price

Bluetooth Version

Noise Reduction Version

Battery Capacity

Charging Time

Playback Time

Price:

The price of this headphones is Rs. 759/- currently and is discounted at the moment.

Bluetooth Version:

The wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.2 which makes it easier to connect with any type of mobile phone.

Noise Reduction Version:

The earbuds have a noise reduction version of CVC80 which makes it perfect for any music lover.

Battery Capacity:

The earbuds have a battery capacity of 280mAh which gives them a long-lasting battery.

Charging Time:

The earbuds take about two hours to charge.

Playback Time:

The earbuds have a playback time of about eight hours.

The Homel Wireless Earbuds are one of the earbuds you can buy in this price range. The positive sides are sleek design, great sound quality, and long-lasting battery but it doesn’t come with a charging compartment. So, you should keep this thing in your mind before buying it. Overall, it the best value for money.

4- Y80 TWS Wireless Earbuds

On Daraz.pk, the Y80 TWS Wireless Earbuds stand out as some of the most impressive headphones in this category. Because of their exceptionally low latency and their ability to reduce background noise, they are ideal for use when gaming or listening to music. In addition to that, they have an HIFI stereo sound quality and very deep bass.

Features:

Price

Bluetooth Version

Operating Voltage

Transmission Distance

Battery Capacity Of Wireless Earbuds

Battery Capacity and Charging Time Of Charging Case

Talking Time

Music Time

Stand-by Time

Price:

The price of Y80 TWS Wireless Earbuds comes at a very affordable price of Rs. 1199/-

Bluetooth Version:

The Bluetooth version of Y80 TWS is 5.1 and which enables it connect with any of the mobile phones and computer system.

Operating Voltage:

The operating voltage of Y80 TWS Wireless Earbuds ranges from 2.2V to 5.5V.

Transmission Distance:

The vendors claims the transmission distance of 10M for Y80 TWS Earbuds with a constrain of being barrier-free.

Battery Capacity of Wireless Earbuds:

The battery capacity of wireless earbuds in 40mAh.

Battery Capacity and Charging Time Of Charging Case:

The battery capacity of the charging case is 300mAh with the claimed charging time of 1.5 Hours.

Talk Time and Playback Time:

The talk time and playback time of Y80 TWS is around 4 hours which is a bit lower than other wireless earbuds in this range.

Stand-By Time:

The stand-by time of the wireless earbuds is 150 Hours.

Earbuds can be found in a wide variety of quality levels on Daraz.pk; however, the Y80 TWS Wireless Earbuds are among the best. Because of their exceptionally low latency and their ability to reduce background noise, they are ideal for use when gaming or listening to music. In addition to that, they have an HIFI stereo sound quality and very deep bass. The fact that they provide a shorter amount of talk time is the only drawback, but overall, they are unquestionably worth the investment. The Y80 TWS Wireless Earbuds are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that you should take into consideration if you are looking for a new pair of earbuds.

5- M10 TWS Wireless Headphones – WaterProof

The M10 TWS Wireless Headphones are the best wireless earbuds on the market today. With a cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.1 technology, these earbuds offer an impressive transmission distance of up to 10 meters, while also being fully waterproof and dustproof thanks to their IPX7 rating. In addition, with a powerful battery that provides up to 5 hours of use time, these earbuds are designed to last and provide you with all the convenience, quality, and performance you need.

Features:

Price

Bluetooth Version and Profile

Waterproof

Battery Capacity and Charging Time of Headsets

Battery Capacity and Charging Time of Charging Box

Call Time and Play Back Time

Price:

The price of M10 TWS Waterproof Wireless Earbuds is Rs. 1659/- which is very affordable in this price range.

Bluetooth Version and Profile:

With Bluetooth 5.1 and support for A2DP/AVRCP/HFP/HSP profiles, these wireless earbuds offer unparalleled compatibility with all your devices and provide crystal-clear audio quality for calls or listening to music.

Waterproof:

Thanks to their IPX7 rating, these earbuds are completely waterproof and dustproof, making them perfect for active lifestyles and providing extra peace of mind in all weather conditions.

Long Battery Life:

With a powerful battery that provides up to 5 hours of use time, these wireless earbuds are designed to give you the best performance possible no matter how long you are on the go.

Battery Capacity and Charging Time Of Headphones:

With a 50mAh battery capacity and a 1-hour charging time, these headphones pack plenty of power while also being quick and convenient to charge.

Battery Capacity and Charging Time of Charging Box:

The M10 TWS earbuds come with a 2000mAh charging box that can fully charge the earbuds up to 2 times, providing you with extra power and convenience on the go.

Call Time and Play Time:

With up to 4-5 hours of call time and play time, these wireless earbuds are the perfect choice for anyone who wants reliable performance in all aspects of their lives. So why wait? Get your M10 TWS Wireless Headphones today!

Whether you’re a busy professional who needs to stay connected on the go or an active outdoor enthusiast looking for high-quality sound, the M10 TWS Wireless Headphones are the perfect choice. So why wait? Order your pair today and experience the best wireless earbuds under PKR 2000!

Final Words:

If you are looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank, we have some great options for you. Our top pick for the best budget-friendly wireless earbuds is the JBL Endurance PEAK. They offer amazing sound quality and durability at an affordable price. So if you are in the market for a new set of headphones, be sure to check out our list of the best wireless earbuds under PKR 2000.

Checkout: Wireless Earbuds For Gaming