Yify Torrent is one of the well-recognized torrent websites that always offer premium TV shows, movies and many more to visitors. However, it isn’t always possible to access this platform in a few countries because of copyright issues. The hunt for the best Yify alternative that works has been the talk of the town now. So, we have come up with a list of the best Yify alternatives for torrent downloaders to download their required content. But first, let’s discuss what actually Yify is.

What’s Yify/YTS?

The Yify Torrents or YTS was launched back in August 2011. These were peer-to-peer online release groups that provide a great number of movies as free downloads via BitTorrent. The main attribute of Yify was the HD quality videos which attracted a massive number of downloaders from all over the world. Its popularity was unquestionable and the site was generating millions in traffic every day.

Over time it garnered a loyal fan base. But later on, the website was shut down following a multi-million-dollar lawsuit by the MPAA, New Zealand. The site has been down ever since and there is no hope of it ever coming back.

What’s the New Official Homepage of Yify?

The official website of Yify is https://yts.mx. However, it is still banned in some regions. For those, who do not have access to it or want to try some other torrent website, here are some alternate ways to download the movies. Check out the list of the top seven best alternatives of Yify.

Best Yify Alternatives – 7 Top YTS Alternatives to Try in 2021

1۔ Kickass Torrents – A Top YTS alternative

Kickass Torrents does not require any introduction as the torrent site is quite popular on the internet. Emerging as one of the very best torrent sites of 2021, Kickass Torrent has the prospective to work as the perfect Yify option for those who cannot access YTS due to any reason.

The website has a very simple and unique interface. You can discover the torrent catalogue, most popular torrents, and Top torrents section at the top. These are matched by a tag cloud that tells you about the typical searches on the site. Searching and downloading the movies is quite easy on the site just like other YTS alternative sites. Moreover, the app is also free from irritating ads and pop-ups.

Although the original Kickass Torrent website was closed down long ago, there are several mirror websites on the internet. The mirror websites share the very same interface and layout of options.

2۔ RARBG – Perfect Yify Movies alternative

Regardless of being filled with lots of advertisements and pop-ups, RARBG has maintained its position as one of the world’s best-known torrent websites. If Yify isn’t working for you due to any reason, you can directly go to RARBG for downloading torrents. It has a healthy collection of torrents with adequate seeders. Moreover, it is the best option for those who want to download the movies in high resolution.

RARBG is also a popular option for those who look forward to downloading motion pictures utilizing torrent sites. The site is a massive online library of content that includes movies, games, TV shows, and even software programs.

3. 1337x – A Popular Yify Movies clone website

If you wish to download torrents for motion pictures, apps, and software utilizing torrent and Yify movies isn’t working then 1337x is one of the best YTS alternatives. This brilliant Yify alternative doesn’t irritate the users with disruptive ads in any manner making sure the users don’t have to worry about the malware.

The torrent site has also a user-friendly interface. The site has an excellent visual appeal as starting from the index page to the search results page, every page is neatly designed. The site comes with the categorization of torrents which makes it easy for users to search their desired content.

You can browse through motion pictures, games, tv, music, anime, applications, and more. Besides, there is a trending area at this YTS torrent alternative that uses all the popular and trending torrents without needing to go through the trouble of searching them by hand.

4. Lime Torrents – Yify Movies TV Alternative

Lime Torrents is one of the preferred torrent sites because of its ever-increasing database. The torrent website has gotten a favourable response from users, as you can find almost any torrent file on this site. You can download movies, TV programs, games, and anime.

So, you can consider Lime Torrent as one of the best YTS alternatives to download torrent files if Yify is not working in your region.

Additionally, the Lime Torrent website is updating regularly, making it among the favoured destinations for torrent fans. Torrent files hosted here have a healthy number of seeders and leechers.

5. The Pirate Bay – One of the Best Yify Movies alternative

Pirate Bay is one of the most popular torrent websites worldwide. Just recently, this torrent website is back online and is accessible via its original domain– thepiratebay.org.

It is an incredible site for downloading movies in many different languages making this site excellent for enjoyment. Moreover, the site also provides security to its visitors as it does not contain any virus.

The website contains a large variety of torrents that users can download easily. The other main reason for its popularity is its decluttered user interface. The interface is so simple which makes it easy for users to search or download torrents for films, software, tv-series, music, and more.

6. Extratorrent – The Best Website Like YTS

I wonder if people said that they do not know about the Extratorrent. It was one of the most popular torrent websites until it was shut down in 2017 like other torrent sites. While the Extratorrent was facing the brunt of officials and law enforcement agencies, several mirror websites of Extratorrent have appeared.

If the torrent website is not available in your area, you can use Extratorrent proxy sites. The mirror websites also work the same as the original. Extratorrent deals with a large audience by providing a large number of torrent files and therefore it might be a YTS movie alternative option you can use.

7. Zooqle – Preferred Yify Alternative

Last but not the least, Zooqle is also considered the finest Yify alternatives. It is a brand-new name in the torrent-specific niche. The torrent website is maintaining its position by increasing the number of torrent files available to download for users.

Zooqle likewise has various categories, including apps, video games, motion pictures, music, and software application that you can utilize to get torrents easily. Moreover, it has a devoted section for the most seeded torrents, which is an intriguing area which the other torrent websites do not has.

What to do if YTS or Alternatives not Work in Your Country?

If Yify movies are not working in your region and your ISP has blocked access to any of the torrent sites enlisted above, these proxies and mirror sites have got your back. You can use these proxy sites as Yify alternatives if the need arises.

Final Verdict:

What do you think about the best Yify alternatives that we have provided in this list? Well, these are our top options to choose from when Yify doesn’t get open due to any reason. We believe that there will be other options too. If you think there are some other sites that really work, do tell us in the comment section below.