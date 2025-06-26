Beware! Don’t Post Hateful Content This Muharram — Interior Ministry Is Watching You!

As Muharram approaches, the Interior Ministry has issued a strict warning entailing that social media platforms will be under tight surveillance to prevent the spread of hate speech and maintain sectarian harmony. Chairing a high-level meeting, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced zero tolerance for any inflammatory posts. “Social media will be strictly monitored,” he said, stressing that any attempt to incite unrest will be dealt with immediately.

The meeting reviewed comprehensive security and administrative plans for the capital city, where 181 processions and 965 majalis are scheduled. Authorities confirmed that all routes, imambargahs, and majalis venues have been geo-tagged, and security audits are complete.

A central control room is being set up at the Islamabad Safe City Command Center. Multi-layered security deployments, strict checking at entry and exit points, and real-time surveillance will be enforced across all major events.

The interior minister also directed the use of advanced technology for monitoring, along with proper shift management, food, and rest arrangements for law enforcement personnel.

Naqvi emphasized close coordination with religious scholars of all sects to promote unity. He appealed to citizens to respect the code of conduct and avoid sharing any content online that could provoke sectarian tensions.

The warning is clear: hateful posts won’t just be deleted—they could lead to serious consequences.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry and senior officials from the police and Islamabad administration.

