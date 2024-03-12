Beware! Enemies Agencies Using these Marriage Apps to Trap Govt Individuals

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) of Pakistan has recently issued an advisory against the use of any online matrimonial apps or sites. It is because these services provide cover for Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) to spot and access their data even under Google Play Store security checks. Therefore, the government of Pakistan has also warned that HIAs are using online matrimonial apps and sites for spotting, data collection, and trapping individuals working for the government and armed forces.

The advisory stated that one such app is Rishta—Pakistani Matrimony, which is available on Google Play Store and the website is shaadi.org.pk. Some of the technical details of the matrimony platform have been mentioned below:

Android App: Rishta: Pakistan Matrimony

The app was developed by Vivah4D and launched on December 18, 2020. Till now, the app has been downloaded 5000 + times.

The app collects the following data from users:

Location.

Storage.

Advertising ID permission.

Run foreground services.

Google Play billing services.

Send a sticky broadcast.

Have full network access.

View network connections.

Prevent your phone from sleeping.

Play the Install Referrer API.

Receive data from the internet.

Read Google service configurations.

Web Site: Shaadi.org.pk

On the other hand, the app also collects personal information, including age, city, education, community, career, and marital status. This information is displayed for site visitors and also handed to third-party providers. Third parties can use personal information as per their privacy policy.

The website also offers chat rooms, instant messaging, and mail content facilities to users, however, any information shared by users becomes public information. Moreover, HIAs have created accounts on the aforementioned apps and sites for trapping individuals related to the government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Moreover, it is advised that individuals who have already downloaded the app and have been approached by HIAs should immediately report to senior management to save themselves and the state institution from any trouble.