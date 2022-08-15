Beware! Facebook and Instagram are spying on you all the time

In this time of great advancements, there are many pros and cons of the technology. If used for a good purpose they end up helping users a lot. But many use the technology with the wrong intentions which leads them to the offensive of cybercrime. The same goes for social media platforms. Many times people use them for the wrong purposes and many times social media platforms keep on collecting data that is used further for advertising purposes and that is also unethical. Meta the owner of Facebook and Instagram has a policy of spying on the users on websites that are accessed through their apps.

This surveillance is sometimes annoying for many as they keep on getting advertisements for products that may not be of their interest. Even sometimes people talk to each other and Facebook listens to their conversation and recommends a product that the people talked about.

Facebook and Instagram at stake for spying users

Meta has a custom in-app browser that runs on both Instagram and Facebook. The proprietary browser used by the engineers within the company has some extra program code in it that is many times not to their knowledge. Whenever a user visits the websites through Facebook and Meta app browsers, the apps automatically add 18 lines of code to the websites. Many browsers like Chrome and Safari have tracking restrictions but when the websites are approached through these social media platforms, they overrun these restrictions, and the added codes allow the tracking of personal information. This personal data includes the passwords, card numbers we use for payments, and even screenshots.

When analysts showed concern and criticized the coding of Facebook and Instagram, a spokesperson from Meta said in response:

“We intentionally developed this code to honor people’s [Ask to track] choices on our platforms […] The code allows us to aggregate user data before using it for targeted advertising or measurement purposes.”

The company is also right that it keeps the users aware that the platform will use their personal information when they log in and take permission from them. The innocent users, knowing the fact, still opt to be part of the platform’s family and then get used through these platforms.

