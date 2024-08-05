Beware: Fake AI Tools Could Steal Your Data

Cybercriminals are using fake AI tools to trick people online. They’re putting these fake ads on Facebook to steal your information. These bad guys are using stolen Facebook pages to reach lots of people.

They make fake AI tools look really good, but they’re hiding dangerous computer programs. If you click on their ads or download their fake tools, you could get a virus or lose your personal information.

To stay safe, be careful about what you click on. Don’t download anything from ads unless you’re sure it’s real. Always check who made the AI tool and if it’s a real company. Don’t give out your personal information to anyone you don’t know.

Be smart and protect yourself from these online scams

How These Scams Work Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics. They often use fake celebrity endorsements or promises of quick riches to lure unsuspecting users. Once you click on the ad or download the app, malware can be installed on your device without your knowledge. This malware can steal your personal information, such as passwords, credit card numbers, and social security numbers.

Protecting Yourself In addition to the tips mentioned above, here are some extra precautions you can take:

Keep your software up-to-date: Ensure your operating system and antivirus software are up-to-date with the latest security patches.

Be wary of unsolicited messages: Delete emails or messages from unknown senders, even if they appear to be from legitimate companies.

Use strong passwords: Create complex passwords for all your online accounts and consider using a password manager.

Enable two-factor authentication: This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts.

By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to these AI-related scams. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.