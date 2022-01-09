Beware! Flubot Android Malware is Back

The Android malware Flubot is back with a nasty new trick. Flubot is now showing itself to be a fake Adobe app, especially in Europe. The bustling banking Trojan has been keeping Android users busy for months and has always found new tricks to get users to download it. Flubot was already spreading itself through fake security updates, fake DHL notifications, and other phishing campaigns.

Now, the malware has found a new effective way to compromise Android devices on a massive scale. It is now trying to infect its victims using fake apps. If the user does not have the appropriate antivirus apps, this can quickly be successful.

The new campaign will be transferred through messages sending links to an APK (Android App Download Package) download. An app is offered for download in order to upload and view videos.

How Does Flubot malware Work?

As soon as Flubot lands on the smartphone, it starts stealing online banking login data, intercepting SMS messages and one-time passwords, and capturing screenshots. This data is then sent to the people behind it. As a second step, the malware uses the victim’s device to send new phishing messages to the contacts in the address book.

The links to the fake Adobe apps spread like the Flubot DHL trick via SMS and messenger messages that seem to come from friends. Anyone who receives a suspicious message telling them to load the flash player should simply ignore it. Do not click any links that have been sent, and delete the messages immediately.

