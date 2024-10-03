Beware Galaxy S10 & Note 10 Users! SmartThings Update Causing Bootloop Issues

Samsung is famous for its strong software support and frequent updates. However, recently it has been facing backlash as the latest SmartThings update caused issues for some of its older Galaxy devices. Several users of the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy A90, and M51 are reporting a bootloop problem after updating the SmartThings Framework (v2.2.02.11) from the Galaxy Store. The most concerning thing is that the latest update has left their phones stuck in a restart loop. This issue has sparked frustration among users across the globe, including regions like the US, Europe, Korea, and parts of Asia.

The issue surfaced after the October 2nd update. It affects devices that install the latest SmartThings app, a hub for Samsung’s smart home devices. Unfortunately, Samsung has not rolled out a fix for devices caught in this bootloop yet. Anyhow, factory reset seems to be the only solution — a step that erases all user data.

If your device is already impacted and stuck in a bootloop, a factory reset through recovery mode is your only go-to option. However, this will end in losing all the data stored on your phone. That’s why, it is not an ideal solution for many. To avoid getting your device stuck in a bootloop, Galaxy S10, Note 10, and other older Galaxy phone users should immediately disable the “Auto-update apps” feature in the Galaxy Store settings. This will stop the SmartThings Framework from updating in the background until a fix is available. So, what are you waiting for? Disable auto updates on older Galaxy devices now. This is crucial at this time until Samsung announces a more permanent solution.

Samsung is anticipated to address the issue soon. However, no fix is currently available for phones already stuck in bootloop. Many users have reported reaching out to Samsung’s support. They have been directed to their local service centers. Try to stay informed and take preventive measures. We hope Samsung will resolve the issue with the latest SmartThings update quite soon.

