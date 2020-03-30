BEWARE! Hackers are Hijacking WhatsApp Accounts with this Simple Trick

With the spread of COIVD-19 pandemic, we have self-isolated our self. During this isolation and work at home sage, WhatsApp has enjoyed a spike in the number of users and becomes the only platform that has more than 40% users as compared to regular days across the world. The ever-increasing user base and health crisis have welcomed cybercrime on the platform as well. With the number of users increasing on the platforms, cybercrime and hijack have also increased exponentially. This time once again, people are falling victim of the new WhatsApp Hack. BEWARE! Hackers are Hijacking WhatsApp Accounts these days with this Simple Trick. Many people have fallen prey to this spam due to their stupidity; however, there is good news which is that people can save themselves from it.

How this WhatsApp Hack Works?

It is the most simplest types of hack I have ever seen. Whenever we install a WhatsApp on our new phones, the social media app ask for our phone number to set up the account. Upon entering the phone number, we get a one-time code to that number. All this process shows that the number is in your possession. When you enter the code, you are done and will start getting WhatsApp messages.

The hacker plays with the user’s mind and uses an already hijacked account to contact the victim’s friends. While messaging, the attacker tells the victim friends that he is having an issue with receiving a six-digit code so he should be helping him. This six-digit code is WhatsApp verification code. By sending it to their friend, they are actually sending it to the attacker.

Hackers are Hijacking WhatsApp Accounts these days with this Simple Trick

Once they are done with sending their account is hijacked.

Genuine warning. A friend messages saying they’ve mistakenly sent you their WhatsApp code, please send it to them. It is YOUR code. You send it, they hack your account. Has happened to several friends today. — Alex Deane (@ajcdeane) March 28, 2020

So the best advice we can give to our readers is not to send a six-digit code to anyone ever. It actually belongs to you and will bring new trouble for you once you send it. The hijacker can easily extract your bank account details and other details about you once he gets access to your personal account. Furthermore, he can easily access your friends through the groups you are using. Beware!

Also Read: WhatsApp Fact Checking Feature for Messages To Reduce Fake Facts Regarding Coronavirus