Beware! Hackers Use Fake NTISB Emails to Target Govt Agencies

The National Telecommunication & Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) has become the target of a new cyber-attack, as per a report. Fake emails are being sent to government agencies and departments on behalf of NTISB. The Cabinet Division has issued an advisory in this regard, warning all concerned parties to be on the lookout for these fraudulent emails, which contain malicious attachments that can steal sensitive information.
The advisory draws attention to the fact that hackers are sending these phony alerts using bogus email accounts like “Ass[email protected]” The malware attachments in the emails that claim to be from Assistant Secretary NTISB-II should never be opened. Governmental organizations have been advised by the Cabinet Division to exercise caution and disregard any emails coming from these fraudulent addresses.
To help distinguish between official NTISB emails and fraudulent ones, the Cabinet Division has provided a list of approved email addresses, including [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. These are the only email addresses that should be treated as official NTISB emails. Any emails claiming to be from NTISB but not sent from these approved email addresses should be treated with caution.
The advisory has been widely disseminated to key stakeholders, including the Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Secretary to the President, the Cabinet Secretary, all secretaries to ministries of the federal government, and chief secretaries of provincial governments. Additionally, the Cabinet Division has requested that all subordinate institutions and departments take necessary protective measures to ensure the safety and security of their sensitive information.
