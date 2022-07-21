Each and every day we encounter a new virus or malware secretly harming our devices. This time a newly uncovered malware is targeting Mac devices. The malware “CloudMensis” is designed to get access to systems and steal sensitive data.

Beware Mac Users! This Dangerous Malware can Harm your Entire System

According to some latest reports, the malware has the ability to take screenshots of a user’s system without their knowledge. It can easily steal files and documents (even from removable storage devices) and list email messages and attachments.

CloudMensis was originally detected by ESET in April 2022. It makes use of pCloud, Yandex Disk, and Dropbox in order to execute command-and-control (C2) communication. The identity of those behind the malware attack remains unknown. Anyhow, the malware is fairly advanced in the sense that it provides the ability to carry out numerous malicious commands, such as viewing running processes and downloading and opening arbitrary files.

Once the malware is executed on the Mac system, CloudMensis then easily bypass Apple’s macOS Transparency Consent and Control (TCC) system without being detected. By avoiding TCC, CloudMensis can view the Macs’ screens and associated activity, as well as scan removable storage devices.

“CloudMensis is a threat to Mac users, but it’s very limited distribution suggests that it is used as part of a targeted operation,” ESET said. “At the same time, no undisclosed vulnerabilities (zero-days) were found to be used by this group during our research. Thus, running an up-to-date Mac is recommended to avoid, at least, the mitigation bypasses.”

