Beware of FAKE Pakistan Railway Job Ads circulating on social media

It is the world of social media. Since almost everyone these days have access to social channels through their mobile and other gadgets, accessing information has become quite easier. However, not every information transmitted through a channel is true, sometimes fake information are also transmitted by people to play with public sentiments and money. So one needs to be quite vigilant so he/she doesn’t become a fool to any such information transmitted. Such an incident happened these days in Pakistan. An Advertisement from Ministry of Railways was all over social media yesterday. Before going in to the details of that advert, I would like to ask everyone to beware of Pakistan Railway Job Ads circulating on social media these days.

This advertisement asked people to deposit in some private bank to apply for the job in Ministry of Railways. While many people were quite excited with this job and had even decided to apply for it since it was government job, many people also raised their concerns over such bogus add and raised concerns that it looks like fake.

Fake Pakistan Railway Job Ads ask people to deposit money in Private Bank

With all the hype, the add also reached Ministry of Railways and a spokesperson from the organization came up with an announcement that the advertisement is totally fake. He also revealed that it seems this advertisement is released to take money from people since the organization has not opened any jobs, also, they would not ask people to deposit money to get a job.

Since Pakistan Railway has not issued this advertisement, the chairman Railway has directed the IG Railway police to conduct an inquiry to sort out the matter and also to know if someone has become prey to this advert. He also asked the public to be aware and do not apply for such adverts prior checking.

No doubt, it is not something new but these days when social media is used for spreading of fake news and all, one should be quite vigilant when monetary measures are involved.

Kindly let us know in comments section below if you see that ad again.

