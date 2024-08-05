Beware of Fake Phones! Pakistan Warns About Cloned Devices

Buying a new phone can be exciting, but in Pakistan, there’s a hidden danger: cloned or fake phones. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is urging consumers to be cautious as they crack down on cloned and duplicate phones. These fake phones can cause a lot of trouble, so here’s what you need to know to protect yourself.

Why is the PTA Warning Consumers?

Fake devices can pose security risks and disrupt network services. To prevent illegal activities and ensure a smooth telecom experience, the PTA is taking action to block these devices.

How to Avoid Buying a Fake Phone

Here are some considerations to avoid buying a fake phone:

Buy from Reliable Sources

Stick to reputable retailers with a good track record. Avoid street vendors or online sellers with questionable reputations.

Always Check the Packaging

Look for a box with a valid PTA stamp and purchase a phone that comes with its original packaging.

Verify the IMEI Number

Every phone has a unique identification number called the IMEI. Check if the IMEI number on the box matches the one displayed on the phone itself by dialing *#06#. You can also verify the IMEI through the PTA’s DIRBs website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk) or by texting the IMEI to 8484.

Beware of Unbelievable Deals

If the phone seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be suspicious of exceptionally low prices, especially for high-end devices.

Demand a Warranty

A legitimate phone will come with a warranty. Don’t settle for a phone without proper manufacturer or retailer guarantees.

What to Do If You Think You Have a Fake Phone

Verify the IMEI: Use the methods mentioned above to check your phone’s IMEI and confirm its legitimacy.

Contact the Seller: Report any discrepancies to the seller you purchased the phone from.

File a Complaint: If you suspect fraud, you can file a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to seek further assistance.

By following these simple steps, you can protect yourself from buying a fake phone and ensure a safe and secure mobile experience.