Beware of Social Media Dangers Lurking Behind Every Click, NCERT Warns

In today’s fast-moving digital age, social media has become part of our daily life. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and WhatsApp help us connect, learn, entertain, and share. But behind the fun and freedom, there are rising threats—many hidden, many dangerous. The National CERT of Pakistan has released Advisory NCA-31.060325 to warn users about the risks and to encourage safe, diligent, and responsible usage of social media. The advisory outlines real dangers and offers smart steps to avoid them.

Hidden Threats: What You Don’t See Can Hurt You

The advisory highlights six core categories of social media threats that often go unnoticed—until it’s too late.

Misinformation and Disinformation are among the biggest dangers. Many users share false content unknowingly, but others spread it deliberately to mislead or provoke. These tactics can shape public opinion, sow confusion, and erode trust in institutions. In extreme cases, they can even influence elections or incite panic during national emergencies.

Then there’s digital propaganda, where altered videos, fake narratives, and emotional headlines are pushed to manipulate users. These aren’t just random errors; they are often calculated moves by interest groups or hostile entities to destabilize public understanding.

Online fraud and scams are another rising concern. Phishing attacks, impersonation, and fake investment offers are cleverly disguised and emotionally manipulative. Victims are often tricked into revealing personal information or sending money before realizing they’ve been deceived.

Meanwhile, cyber harassment—including cyberbullying, doxxing, and blackmail—is becoming alarmingly common. These digital attacks often target women and children, the most vulnerable segments of society, causing real-world fear and emotional trauma.

Privacy invasion is more widespread than people think. Many apps quietly track users’ movements, preferences, and interactions. This information is often harvested for profit through targeted advertising or algorithm manipulation. Users rarely realize how much of their private lives is being exposed.

Lastly, emotional and psychological manipulation has become a design feature. Platforms are built to keep users hooked through endless scrolling, exaggerated content, and highlight reels of “perfect” lives. These tactics can quietly erode self-esteem, increase anxiety, and even trigger depression, especially in younger users.

Stay Safe: How to Regain Control?

Rather than listing dozens of tech fixes, NCERT encourages a change in behavior, starting with awareness.

Users should create strong passwords, turn on multi-factor authentication, and be mindful of what they share online. Avoid real-time location posts and limit the exposure of personal routines.

Privacy settings should always be reviewed. Platforms often default to public sharing, but users can, and should, adjust them to restrict who sees their content.

When encountering dramatic headlines or viral trends, NCERT urges users to pause and verify. Not every forwarded video or meme is true. Always cross-check with reliable national media or government sources before sharing.

Scams can often be prevented with skepticism. If a message feels off, especially one asking for money, OTPs, or login details, don’t engage. Report it instead.

In cases of harassment, impersonation, or scams, it’s vital to keep evidence. Take screenshots, save messages, and report the incident through official platforms.

Reporting: Don’t Stay Silent

Pakistan has several official channels for cyber incident reporting. These include:

FIA-NCCIA at complaint.fia.gov.pk

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) at pta.gov.pk

National CERT at pkcert.gov.pk/report-incident

Additionally, every major platform, from Facebook and Instagram to TikTok and WhatsApp, offers in-app tools or email addresses for account recovery and content reporting.

Digital Wellness: A National Responsibility

The advisory closes with a strong call to action: digital safety is no longer just a tech issue—it’s a civic responsibility. We must pause before we post, question before we trust, and protect our digital presence with the same seriousness we protect our physical lives. Sharing one fake story or clicking one bad link can set off a chain reaction of harm, not just to ourselves, but to others, too. Most importantly, if something feels suspicious or harmful, report it. The sooner it’s flagged, the less damage it can do.

