Beware! These 13 Android Apps Can Take Over Your Phone

According to the latest reports, the McAfee Mobile Research Team discovered malicious Android apps. Reports claim that these apps were installed directly from the Google Play Store. Most Xamalicious-infected apps belong to the following categories: games, health, horoscope, and productivity. However, even before McAfee publicly disclosed their names, Google was clever enough to remove these Android Apps. These apps infected with Xamalicious malware have been installed over 10,000 times.

McAfee Mobile Research Team Discovered Malicious Android Apps

Reports claim these apps use “social engineering” to acquire accessibility privileges. Moreover, they allow the user’s device to communicate with a command-and-control server without its owner knowing. After that, a second payload is downloaded to the phone. It “takes full control of the device and potentially performs deceitful actions such as clicking on ads, installing apps among other actions financially motivated without user consent.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the infected apps are no longer available in the Google Play Store. However, if you’ve already installed the apps you need to delete them immediately. The 13 apps removed from the Google Play Store are listed as follows: