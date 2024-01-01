Beware! These 13 Android Apps Can Take Over Your Phone
According to the latest reports, the McAfee Mobile Research Team discovered malicious Android apps. Reports claim that these apps were installed directly from the Google Play Store. Most Xamalicious-infected apps belong to the following categories: games, health, horoscope, and productivity. However, even before McAfee publicly disclosed their names, Google was clever enough to remove these Android Apps. These apps infected with Xamalicious malware have been installed over 10,000 times.
McAfee Mobile Research Team Discovered Malicious Android Apps
Reports claim these apps use “social engineering” to acquire accessibility privileges. Moreover, they allow the user’s device to communicate with a command-and-control server without its owner knowing. After that, a second payload is downloaded to the phone. It “takes full control of the device and potentially performs deceitful actions such as clicking on ads, installing apps among other actions financially motivated without user consent.”
It is pertinent to mention here that the infected apps are no longer available in the Google Play Store. However, if you’ve already installed the apps you need to delete them immediately. The 13 apps removed from the Google Play Store are listed as follows:
- Essential Horoscope for Android – 100,000 downloads
- 3D Skin Editor for PE Minecraft – 100,000 downloads
- Logo Maker Pro – 100,000 downloads
- Auto Click Repeater – 10,000 downloads
- Count Easy Calorie Calculator – 10,000 downloads
- Sound Volume Extender – 5,000 downloads
- LetterLink – 1,000 downloads
- NUMEROLOGY: PERSONAL HOROSCOPE &NUMBER PREDICTIONS – 1,000 downloads
- Step Keeper: Easy Pedometer – 500 downloads
- Track Your Sleep – 500 downloads
- Sound Volume Booster – 100 downloads
- Astrological Navigator: Daily Horoscope & Tarot – 100 downloads
- Universal Calculator – 100 downloads
You can all do yourself a favor if you want to keep your phones safe from malware. Just go through your apps and ensure you don’t have any of these titles on your Android phone. If your handset runs hot at inappropriate times and its battery drains too fast, it is a clear sign that your phone contains malware.
