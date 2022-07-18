The Internet is full of viruses and malware and unfortunately, Android is also not a malware-free platform. Things can go wrong pretty quickly if you click on the wrong website and download the wrong APK. On the other hand, Google Play Store provides you additional security through its Play Protect if you download any app from the store. However, there are still some chances to download malware-infested apps from the store. According to the latest reports, malware, dubbed Autolycos, has infected almost 3 million Android users as it was available in 8 apps.

Beware! These 8 Malware-Infested Apps have infected 3 Million Android Users

The malware was discovered by security researcher Maxime Ingrao (via Bleeping Computer). The malware was present in at least eight apps which now have been taken down by Google as of the time of writing.

Once you download the app, the malware will execute URLs on a remote browser and inject it on HTTP requests instead of loading an external WebView. It also requests permission to read SMS content. The infected apps can read your text messages, giving them leeway to steal things like one-time password codes.

These are the infected app, users have downloaded from the Play Store, include:

Vlog Star Video Editor (com.vlog.star.video.editor, 1 million downloads)

Creative 3D Launcher (app.launcher.creative3d, 1 million downloads)

Wow Beauty Camera (com.wowbeauty.camera, 100,000 downloads)

Gif Emoji Keyboard (com.gif.emoji.keyboard, 100,000 downloads)

Razer Keyboard & Theme (com.razer.keyboards, 10,000 downloads, not related to the gaming/tech company Razer)

Freeglow Camera 1.0.0 (com.glow.camera.open, 5,000 downloads)

Coco Camera v1.1 (com.toomore.cool.camera, 1,000 downloads)

Unfortunately, if you are one of those who have downloaded any of these apps, it is better to remove malware using anti-virus software. It is advisable to not download any app from the ads on social media.

