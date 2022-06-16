BEWARE! These malicious Android apps are stealing your data

In almost all cases, downloading an Android app from the Play Store is a safe operation; however, in some rare cases, it is not. Indeed, the Google filter evades malicious android apps that manage to enter the Store and claim thousands of victims before being identified and eliminated.

That is exactly what happened with the six apps we are discussing today, which were identified by the SecneurX group, the IT agency D3Lab, and Igor Golovin and Tatyana Shishkova of Kaspersky. If you’re wondering, yes, the hand of Hydra and Joker, the most famous and feared Android malware, has reappeared under new disguises.

The majority of those reviews, however, are most likely fabricated, with a number of others correctly identifying the app as a “fraud” or “total fake,” highlighting one of the simplest ways to avoid these types of dangers. But, before we get into that, let’s divide the promised list into two smaller lists.

Malicious Android Apps you need to remove from your phone right away

Document Manager

Coin track Loan – Online loan

Cool Caller Screen

PSD Auth Protector

RGB Emoji Keyboard

Camera Translator Pro

These are old android apps, but you need to be careful with these to be getting installed on your phone.

Fast PDF Scanner

Air Balloon Wallpaper

Colorful Messenger

Thug Photo Editor

Anime Wallpaper

Peace SMS

Happy Photo Collage

Original Messenger

Pellet Messages

Smart Keyboard

Special Photo Editor

4K Wallpapers

Remember that this type of malware is extremely dangerous and can steal sensitive data from our agendas such as passwords, credit card details, phone numbers, and email addresses, among other things.

The apps will be removed from Google Play but not from your phone, so check for them and remove them as soon as possible if you have any installed. It has the ability to steal your data.