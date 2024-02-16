Beware! This iOS Trojan Can Steal Face ID Data To Break Into Bank Accounts

Apple keeps updating its operating systems with security patches. However, sometimes they can be exploited by hackers to attack users in considerable ways. Recently, cybersecurity company Group-IB reported the existence of a new “GoldDigger” trojan that is targeting iOS users to steal their bank accounts. Reports claim that GoldDigger was first created for Android, however, now it has been successfully ported to attack iOS users. According to the company, it is potentially the first trojan made for iOS. All iOS users need to be careful as this iOS trojan can steal facial recognition data, ID documents, and even SMS.

GoldDigger: First-Ever iOS Trojan To Steal Sensitive Data From iOS Users

GoldDigger Trojan collects sensitive data including facial recognition data, ID documents, and even texts. Hackers then use AI-based tools to create deepfakes and get access to victims’ bank accounts. By the time people realize what has happened, it might be too late. Reports claim that the trojan was circulated through Apple’s TestFlight. For all those unaware, Testflight lets developers release beta versions of their apps without going through the App Store’s review process. The silicon giant removed it immediately from TestFlight.

After that, the hackers used a more refined approach based on a Mobile Device Management (MDM) profile, which is primarily used to manage enterprise devices. These profiles allow firms to customize and control many facets of the system according to their requirements. However, hackers usually persuade users to install the malicious profile to download an app from outside the App Store. When this occurs, they can easily collect all the data they want.

GoldDigger has been targeting people in Vietnam and Thailand. However, we all need to be quite careful as the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS are still vulnerable to this trojan. Group-IB claims that the trojan is in an “active stage of evolution. and the company is already working on a fix. All you need to do is stop installing apps from sources you don’t trust.