Squid Game is the latest super hit series on Netflix and viewers around the world are hooked. According to Bloomberg, this show costs $21 million to make will reportedly generate $891.1 million in value. With the series only gaining in popularity, hackers and malicious users are working to take advantage of viewers and fans. Google’s Play Store recently removed an app for Squid Game wallpapers after a cybersecurity firm highlighted that it was being used to spread malware. If you have downloaded the app already, you should immediately remove it.

The ESET researcher Lukas Stefanko, who studies malware at the security firm spotted this malware. The app, known as ‘Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD’ was reportedly being used to spread the famous Joker malware. The malware is not news. It has already appeared in a number of apps.

Beware! This Malicious Squid Game App can Harm Your phone

Squid Game themed Android Joker 1) downloads and executes native lib

2) native lib downloads and executes apk payload Running this app on device might result in malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actionshttps://t.co/PTDtPlUkBy pic.twitter.com/AFs8gkEuab — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) October 19, 2021

According to the researcher, the app could result in “malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actions”. The users could not only be bombarded with advertisements but they might also be signed up for some premium services which will cost them a lot of money. This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.

Check Also: Netflix’s Squid Game to Generate a Staggering $900 Million in Value: Report

Anyhow, Google has now removed the app from the Play Store. But Android users who have downloaded the app must immediately remove it from their device as their devices might be at risk. They must also remain alert about similar apps that appear in the future. Avoid apps that are not officially released by the original company, even if the app or game is being offered for free. As the researcher notes, over 200 apps with the same theme are currently available on the Play Store. So, users must remain cautious about downloading these apps in order to keep their devices safe.

How do you stop Joker malware?

To save your device from getting infected with such malware it is advised not to open irrelevant SMS or emails that are sent from unknown, suspicious addresses and contain malicious web links. Moreover, you can download and install a security solution into your device to protect your data