Beware! This new WhatsApp Group Chat Bug in Town can Destroy all Data

WhatsApp is currently used by 1.5 billion people per month throughout the world. Like its parent company says” It is the most reliable and secure Platform”. But do you really agree? After Facebook is accused of collecting people’s data without their consent, I have lost trust in all apps. At the same time, let’s not forget the ever-growing power of hackers and ever declining knowledge of developers who somehow leave a bug in the system that results in the biggest disasters. For instance, WhatsApp is attacked by any bug or hackers, it means the security of 1.5 billion people is at stake. So I don’t think to call WhatsApp, the most secure platform will do any justices to the users, as every now and then we come across several security lapses that have made the app usage miserable. Let’s not forget how WhatsApp disappeared from Play store and later on, mysteriously came back. Let’s revive the point when security researchers had discovered some vulnerabilities in the same app as we have come across another WhatsApp Group Chat Bug.

Having said that, some security researchers have warned WhatsApp about security flaw which can cause the app to crash on multiple phones in a shared group. According to the security advisers, this bug can crash the app and will force users to reinstall WhatApp which will result in losing all conversations and important data.

WhatsApp Group Chat Bug- Here’s how to be on Safer Side

Facebook allows around 256 members to be added to one group. So it won’t be difficult for the bug to affect most of the people. This bug will affect users, who have the old version of WhatsApp.So if you want to avoid it, you need to update WhatsApp from either Google Play Store or App Store, to be on the safer side.

How you can be Effected by the Bug?

This bug can easily reach you. All someone needs to do is to make a message and send it to a group to reach the maximum people. When this malicious text will reach the group, the victims cannot do anything. They can only uninstall WhatsApp and installing it back which will delete all their data that wast included within the app.

