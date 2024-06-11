Beware! Your WhatsApp Account Could be the Next Target of Hackers

With the advancement in technology, phishing attempts by hackers have also increased dramatically. It is evident through the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) recent advisory for the public which highlighted the increased incidents of hacking of WhatsApp accounts. In a statement, the FIA spokesperson said that the agency witnessed an alarming growth in WhatsApp hacking incidents. Moreover, it further added that hackers are targeting the accounts of females mostly.

The FIA cybercrime wing said that hackers utilize modern methods to gain unauthorized access to accounts.

“The hackers are using phishing (a form of social engineering and scam where attackers deceive people into revealing sensitive information or installing malware such as ransomware) to gain access to accounts,” the FIA warned the public.

Besides, FIA also advised WhatsApp users to stay cautious of dubious messages and links. It also urged the users to enable two-step verification to secure their accounts. “Avoid opening messages or photos, videos or files sent from unknown numbers,” FIA’s advisory added.

Furthermore, FIA also advised WhatsApp users to regularly review and update their privacy settings. The agency asked the citizens to report hacked accounts on the helpline (1991) or visit the nearest FIA office.

Also read:

WhatsApp Introduces Ranked Status Updates for a More Personalized Experience