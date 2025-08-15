Perplexity’s $34.5 billion bid to buy Google Chrome shocked the tech world. The news spread everywhere. It seemed like the biggest headline of the week. But now, another player has entered the game. Generative AI search platform Search.com has made a $35 billion counteroffer. This bid is a bit bigger and is backed by J.P. Morgan. Now everyone is talking about who will win the bidding war for Chrome. Only time will tell.

Search.com is part of Public Good. Unlike Perplexity, the company says it plans to change Chrome if it wins. In a press release, it promised cash back for users, revenue sharing for publishers, and fewer ads online. It claims this will end the “ad-cluttered web” that has frustrated users for years.

Bidding War for Chrome: Rival Outbids Perplexity – Who Will Rule the Web?

Cash back for using a browser sounds exciting. It’s a little like the Brave browser’s rewards system, though the details are unclear. Sharing revenue with publishers could help websites hit hard by AI tools that reduce clicks. And fewer ads? That would be a relief for everyone. But it raises a question — how will they make enough money to pay both users and publishers?

As for Google, the company has stayed silent. It hasn’t commented on Perplexity’s offer or Search.com’s bid. The timing is interesting. The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly considering forcing Google to sell Chrome as part of an antitrust push.

Search.com believes the decision could reshape the internet by Christmas. But that seems unlikely. Even if the order comes, Google can appeal. First, to the U.S. Court of Appeals. And if that fails, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If Google wants to keep Chrome, this legal fight could drag on for years. For now, the battle for one of the world’s most popular browsers has only just begun.