Biden Administration Decries Trump’s Re-entry on Facebook, Instagram

In a recent development, Meta reinstated the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Donald Trump. The social media accounts of the Presidential nominee were suspended after the Capitol Hill attack of 2021. According to a source, Meta is ending the suspension to promote an equal digital playing field ahead of the November US election. However, according to a source, Trump’s accounts were reinstated on a provisional basis.

“With the party conventions taking place shortly, including the Republican convention next week, the candidates for President of the United States will soon be formally nominated,” the company wrote in an update the 2023 reinstatement. “In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis. As a result, former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties.”

However, the company stringently warned that even the slightest policy violation could lead to a long-term ban. It is pertinent to mention here that Trump was also previously banned from posting on X (formerly Twitter).

On the other hand, the Biden administration released a resentful statement, and labeled the Meta’s decision as “greedy” and “reckless.” In this regard, Biden campaign national spokesperson Charles Lutvak said,

“Restoring his access is like handing your car keys to someone you know will drive your car into a crowd and off a cliff. It is holding a megaphone for a bonafide racist who will shout his hate and white supremacy from the rooftops and try to take it mainstream. Without question, it is a direct attack on our safety and our democracy.”

