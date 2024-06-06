Big Change for Huawei in Pakistan: New Smartphone Distributor Announced!

Recently, it was revealed that the tech giant Huawei is going to re-enter the Pakistani market. Industry analysts were speculating that Huawei would appoint Airlink or MNP as its distributors. However, a credible source has informed us that this isn’t the case, as Huawei has nominated CoreTech as its new distributor for smartphones and wearable devices in Pakistan.

CoreTech is based in Karachi and specializes in the distribution of smartphones and wearable devices. The company is committed to making Huawei devices accessible in every corner of the country. Moreover, this collaboration is a testament to CoreTech’s expertise in the technology sector.

The CEO of CoreTech, Mr. Yahya Sultan, is a tech enthusiast and a promoter of innovation. He expressed enthusiasm regarding the collaboration, saying that the decision to become Huawei’s official distributor was driven by the high quality and advanced features of Huawei’s devices.

On the other hand, Huawei’s Vice President of Sales, Mr. Zeeshan Baig, shared his vision of offering high-quality smartphones and smartwatches to Pakistani consumers. He believes that the collaboration with CoreTech is a big step forward towards achieving this goal.

Conclusively, this partnership is expected to bring the latest Huawei smartphones and wearable devices to Pakistani consumers. Moreover, the entry of Huawei smartphones could make the market more competitive, which may lead to a reduction in prices.