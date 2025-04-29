Big Drop, Same Nokia — More Value for You

For over two decades, Nokia has been a part of everyday life in Pakistan, known for delivering reliable, long-lasting mobile phones that consumers trust. Now, in a move that puts people first, Nokia/HMD is rolling out major price reductions across its range of feature phones — making quality technology more affordable for everyone.

With changing market conditions and rising cost concerns, HMD Nokia’s decision reflects a continued focus on value, trust, and accessibility. This isn’t just a price cut — it’s a reminder that the Nokia experience is meant for everyone, regardless of budget.

“Nokia is built on trust, and that trust comes with responsibility,” Mr. Arif Shafique (CEO HMD/NOKIA Pakistan). “By making our devices more affordable, we’re ensuring that more Pakistanis can stay connected with the phones they know and love.”

Mr. Usman Sultan, CEO of Siccotel — the official DISTRIBUTOR PARTNER of NOKIA/HMD in Pakistan — added, “This strategic pricing will help Nokia regain its grip on the market and give tough competition to other local brands currently trying to make their space

In addition to the aggressive new pricing, HMD/NOKIA is gearing up to introduce a fresh lineup of SMARTPHONES in Pakistan, bringing more choice, innovation, and reliability to the market. Staying true to its promise of durability and customer-first service, HMD/NOKIA is also offering a One-Year Replacement Warranty across all feature phones — a strong commitment to quality and trust that reinforces Nokia’s leadership in providing dependable mobile experiences for every Pakistani.

Aligned with Pakistan’s national vision to strengthen the telecom sector and drive economic growth, HMD/NOKIA initiatives aim to support local industry, empower consumers with better choices, and contribute towards a more digitally connected Pakistan.

The revised prices are now live across all major retailers and online platforms through Nokia’s official distribution network.

Also Read: Nokia Introduces the World’s First Rugged 5G 8K 360° Camera