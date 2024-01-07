Big moment for Freelancers as Govt Confirms Paypal’s Arrival in Pakistan

There is great news for freelancers! Finally, the government of Pakistan is going to launch the international payment gateway Paypal in Pakistan through a strategic partnership with a third party. Through the initiative, freelancers and IT professionals will be able to receive international payments without any hustle.

Dr. Umar Saif, the Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom, broke the news through a video message. The collaboration marks a significant moment, especially for the country’s thriving freelance community, which is the fourth-largest globally, boasting around 1.5 million freelancers.

Dr. Saif emphasized the positive impact this will have on IT exports and freelancer remittances, giving credit to recent measures supporting a more open financial system. He mentioned a 13% increase in IT export inflows for November, expecting this growth trend to continue. The Ministry of IT has been proactive in various initiatives, like providing smartphones through installment plans, ensuring quality tests for IT graduates, and approving the National Space Policy.

Dr. Saif also expressed confidence in launching 5G services in Pakistan by July 2024. Moreover, he also talked about an upcoming spectrum auction offering 300 MHz, which is another great step. Overall, it looks like there are some exciting developments on the horizon for Pakistan’s IT and telecom sectors.

