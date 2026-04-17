Big Relief Coming? NA Finance Committee Unanimously Recommends 50% Cut in PTA Mobile Taxes

: In a significant move for Pakistan’s telecom consumers, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance has unanimously backed a 50% reduction in PTA-related taxes on mobile phones, following months of deliberations over rising costs and declining affordability.

The decision comes after a joint study conducted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Ministry of Finance, which was presented before the committee as part of a prior commitment to review the impact of heavy taxation on the sector.

During the briefing, officials highlighted that existing tax structures — including PTA levies and federal duties — have substantially increased the cost of mobile phones, making them less accessible for a large segment of the population. The committee was informed that these high taxes have also affected smartphone penetration and slowed progress toward broader digital inclusion.

After reviewing the findings, committee members unanimously endorsed the proposal to cut PTA mobile taxes by up to 50%, urging the federal government and the Ministry of Finance to take immediate steps toward implementation.

Lawmakers noted that reducing the tax burden could play a key role in restoring affordability, boosting smartphone adoption, and improving access to digital services across the country. They emphasized that easing mobile taxation is critical for Pakistan’s transition toward a more digitally connected economy.

The committee also acknowledged the efforts of relevant institutions in completing the joint study and bringing forward concrete recommendations. The report is expected to be formally submitted to the concerned parliamentary forum, after which the government will take a final decision.

If approved, the proposed 50% tax cut could provide major relief to consumers and mark a significant shift in Pakistan’s telecom taxation policy.

Source:

Also read:

PTA Sounds Alarm on Rising Online Fraud, Urges Immediate Public Vigilance