Big Screen Magic with TECNO’s Ultra-Thin PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 Tri-Fold

TECNO, the innovative technology brand, has unveiled its latest marvel: the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2—a revolutionary ultra-thin tri-fold smartphone that redefines the large-screen experience while fitting comfortably in your pocket. In its folded state, the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 stands out as the slimmest among all existing tri-fold devices, with an impressively thin profile of just 11mm. When fully unfolded, it reveals a stunning 10-inch display, marking the first use of TDDI technology in a foldable device.

This cutting-edge concept offers a glimpse into the future of foldable smartphones, promising a more immersive, convenient, and exciting user experience. By building on previous designs, TECNO has addressed critical challenges such as hinge durability, camera performance, and software optimization, setting a new benchmark in foldable innovation.

The new state-of-the-art gadget’s innovative tri-fold screen transforms it from a standard smartphone into a tablet-like large-screen device. Remarkably, the tri-fold design doesn’t come at the cost of excessive thickness—when folded. This slim profile is achieved through an advanced, thinner hinge, allowing the device to match or even surpass the thickness of existing bi-fold models, which are under 9mm thick.

One of the standout features is the industry’s thinnest battery cover, measuring just 0.25mm. Made from a super-compressed Titan Advanced Fiber material, it not only reduces thickness but also provides exceptional strength. This is a significant improvement over the current industry standard of 0.45mm. Additionally, the streamlined camera design enhances both the device’s thinness and lightness without compromising image quality. Positioned on one side, the camera also improves the device’s balance, making it more comfortable to hold.

Unfolding from a 6.48” candy bar phone into an impressive 10” large-screen tablet with a 4:3 ratio, the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 is super flexible, allowing users to adapt the device to their needs. To enhance this versatility, the device features OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), along with an advanced 3K LTPO screen, delivering a sharp 392 PPI for stunning visual clarity.

At the heart of the tri-fold experience is a state-of-the-art hinge design, engineered with a remarkable 2100MP a strength. These hinges are built to withstand over 300,000 folds, far exceeding most folding devices, ensuring long-lasting durability and smooth operation. Additionally, the hinge design plays a crucial role in maintaining a flawlessly flat screen, minimizing crease visibility for a more immersive and enjoyable viewing experience.

The PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 enhances versatility across various scenarios with its innovative tri-fold design and screen hovering capabilities. It can transform into a laptop-style display for typing and notetaking, fold into tent mode for real-time AI translation, and support multi-window mode for efficient multitasking. The advanced software and UI are specifically optimized for the tri-fold design, featuring dynamic wallpapers and adaptive icons that adjust with folding and unfolding. The UI layout adapts seamlessly for different use cases, such as large-screen viewing and tent mode, with potential for exciting third-party app integration, making this phone a highly durable and imaginative device.

This highly developed phone is the latest in a series of visionary concepts from PHANTOM, TECNO’s premium sub-brand known for delivering advanced and stylish technologies to users who demand the best.

Following the success of the PHANTOM Ultimate rolling screen concept, which proved the sub-brand’s excellence in screen innovation, the new PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 takes things further with its avant-garde tri-fold design. This concept reshapes the relationship between users and their smartphones providing exciting large-screen possibilities and pushing the boundaries of technology into the future.

The introduction of the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 not only emphasizes TECNO’s commitment to pioneering technologies but also sets the stage for further advancements in foldable devices.

With the upcoming release of the second-generation foldable models, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G, TECNO continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the user experience.

Also read:

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation