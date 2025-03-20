Biggest Eid Discounts on Smartphones – Upgrade Your Device Now!
Eid is a prime time for shopping in Pakistan, with brands offering special discounts on smartphones. The festive season sees a surge in demand for both budget and flagship devices, as consumers look to upgrade or gift new phones to loved ones. To help you make the best choice, we have compiled the top smartphone discounts available this Eid.
Budget Phones (Below Rs. 50,000)
Samsung
|Model
|Original Price (PKR)
|Discounted Price (PKR)
|Galaxy A15
|59,999
|47,999
|Galaxy A06
|26,999
|23,999
Xiaomi
|Model
|Original Price (PKR)
|Discounted Price (PKR)
|Redmi 14C (6GB-128GB)
|32,999
|27,999
|Redmi 14C (4GB-128GB)
|29,999
|25,499
|Redmi A3x (3GB-64GB)
|20,999
|17,499
|Redmi A3 (4GB-64GB)
|23,999
|18,999
|Redmi 13C (4GB-128GB)
|28,999
|27,499
|Redmi 12 (8GB-256GB)
|37,999
|36,999
Oppo
|Model
|Original Price (PKR)
|Discounted Price (PKR)
|A3x (4/128GB)
|40,000
|36,999
Dcode
|Model
|Original Price (PKR)
|Discounted Price (PKR)
|Bold 3 (8/128GB)
|40,000
|34,999
Mid-Range Phones (Rs. 50,000 – 150,000)
Samsung
|Model
|Original Price (PKR)
|Discounted Price (PKR)
|Galaxy A25
|98,500
|71,500
|Galaxy A55 5G
|139,999
|128,999
Xiaomi
|Model
|Original Price (PKR)
|Discounted Price (PKR)
|Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB-256GB)
|79,999
|73,999
|Redmi Note 14 (8GB-256GB)
|57,999
|55,999
|Redmi Note 14 (8GB-128GB)
|53,999
|49,999
|Redmi 13 (8GB-128GB)
|42,999
|31,999
|Redmi Note 13 (8GB-256GB)
|57,999
|44,999
|Redmi Note 13 Pro (8GB-256GB)
|74,999
|58,999
|Redmi Note 13 Pro (12GB-512GB)
|89,999
|69,999
|Redmi 13 (8GB-256GB)
|47,999
|39,999
Flagship Phones (Above Rs. 150,000)
Samsung
|Model
|Original Price (PKR)
|Discounted Price (PKR)
|Galaxy S23 FE
|219,999
|199,999
Xiaomi
|Model
|Original Price (PKR)
|Discounted Price (PKR)
|Redmi Note 14 Pro (12GB-512GB)
|94,999
|88,999
|Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (12GB-512GB)
|144,999
|137,999
|Xiaomi MIX Flip (12GB-512GB)
|399,999
|324,999
|Xiaomi 14 (12GB-512GB)
|339,999
|299,999
Samsung is also offering an exciting bundle deal, allowing you to purchase the Galaxy S24 series with a free power adapter or the Samsung Z series with a free Galaxy Fit3, all at a significantly discounted price.
For more details go to Samsung.com/pk
iPhone Deals
If you are an Apple lover, you can avail exclusive discounts on the iPhone 16 through Bank Alfalah and Faysal Bank. The iPhone 16 is now available at a special discounted price of Rs. 298,000 during the Eid 2025 Sale, offering PKR. 20,000 discounts from its original price of Rs. 317,000-320,000. These banks are also offering installment plans.
Installment Plans (With Faysal Bank):
|Duration
|Monthly Installment (PKR)
|3 Months
|102,405
|6 Months
|52,837
|9 Months
|35,990
|12 Months
|27,593
Installment Plans (With Bank Alfalah):
|Duration
|Monthly Installment (PKR)
|3 Months
|104,561
|6 Months
|53,694
|9 Months
|36,790
|12 Months
|28,220
|18 Months
|22,073
|24 Months
|17,940
|36 Months
|13,812
With discounts going as high as 38%, now is the best time to grab your favorite smartphone. Whether you are looking for an affordable Redmi A3 or a premium Xiaomi MIX Flip, these discounts cater to every budget. These limited-time offers won’t last forever, so make sure to grab your deal before Eid!
These Eid smartphone deals provide an excellent opportunity to get premium devices at unbeatable prices. Whether you are in the market for a budget-friendly option or a high-end flagship, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out; take advantage of these exclusive discounts before the promotions end!
