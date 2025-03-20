Biggest Eid Discounts on Smartphones – Upgrade Your Device Now!

Eid is a prime time for shopping in Pakistan, with brands offering special discounts on smartphones. The festive season sees a surge in demand for both budget and flagship devices, as consumers look to upgrade or gift new phones to loved ones. To help you make the best choice, we have compiled the top smartphone discounts available this Eid.

Budget Phones (Below Rs. 50,000)

Samsung

Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) Galaxy A15 59,999 47,999 Galaxy A06 26,999 23,999

Xiaomi

Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) Redmi 14C (6GB-128GB) 32,999 27,999 Redmi 14C (4GB-128GB) 29,999 25,499 Redmi A3x (3GB-64GB) 20,999 17,499 Redmi A3 (4GB-64GB) 23,999 18,999 Redmi 13C (4GB-128GB) 28,999 27,499 Redmi 12 (8GB-256GB) 37,999 36,999

Oppo

Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) A3x (4/128GB) 40,000 36,999

Dcode

Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) Bold 3 (8/128GB) 40,000 34,999

Mid-Range Phones (Rs. 50,000 – 150,000)

Samsung

Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) Galaxy A25 98,500 71,500 Galaxy A55 5G 139,999 128,999

Xiaomi

Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB-256GB) 79,999 73,999 Redmi Note 14 (8GB-256GB) 57,999 55,999 Redmi Note 14 (8GB-128GB) 53,999 49,999 Redmi 13 (8GB-128GB) 42,999 31,999 Redmi Note 13 (8GB-256GB) 57,999 44,999 Redmi Note 13 Pro (8GB-256GB) 74,999 58,999 Redmi Note 13 Pro (12GB-512GB) 89,999 69,999 Redmi 13 (8GB-256GB) 47,999 39,999

Flagship Phones (Above Rs. 150,000)

Samsung

Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) Galaxy S23 FE 219,999 199,999

Xiaomi

Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) Redmi Note 14 Pro (12GB-512GB) 94,999 88,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (12GB-512GB) 144,999 137,999 Xiaomi MIX Flip (12GB-512GB) 399,999 324,999 Xiaomi 14 (12GB-512GB) 339,999 299,999

Samsung is also offering an exciting bundle deal, allowing you to purchase the Galaxy S24 series with a free power adapter or the Samsung Z series with a free Galaxy Fit3, all at a significantly discounted price.

iPhone Deals

If you are an Apple lover, you can avail exclusive discounts on the iPhone 16 through Bank Alfalah and Faysal Bank. The iPhone 16 is now available at a special discounted price of Rs. 298,000 during the Eid 2025 Sale, offering PKR. 20,000 discounts from its original price of Rs. 317,000-320,000. These banks are also offering installment plans.

Installment Plans (With Faysal Bank):

Duration Monthly Installment (PKR) 3 Months 102,405 6 Months 52,837 9 Months 35,990 12 Months 27,593

Installment Plans (With Bank Alfalah):

Duration Monthly Installment (PKR) 3 Months 104,561 6 Months 53,694 9 Months 36,790 12 Months 28,220 18 Months 22,073 24 Months 17,940 36 Months 13,812

With discounts going as high as 38%, now is the best time to grab your favorite smartphone. Whether you are looking for an affordable Redmi A3 or a premium Xiaomi MIX Flip, these discounts cater to every budget. These limited-time offers won’t last forever, so make sure to grab your deal before Eid!

These Eid smartphone deals provide an excellent opportunity to get premium devices at unbeatable prices. Whether you are in the market for a budget-friendly option or a high-end flagship, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out; take advantage of these exclusive discounts before the promotions end!

