BIGO Live Awards Gala Pakistan 2022 held to acknowledge content creators

BIGO Live Awards Gala Pakistan 2022 was held by Bio Technology, one of the fastest growing technology companies, to recognize and celebrate the best content Pakistani contributors that post material and videos to BIGO.

The award event was attended by BIGO Live’s top management, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, and key embassy officials.

The users not only took part in the award ceremony, but also performed live in front of an enthusiastic audience. It’s a BIGO initiative to help the company’s rising stars.

BIGO Live is a Video Screaming Platform which is owned by a Chinese Company which embodies the company’s commitment to empower millions of people to explore an infinite number of possibilities and talents on its livestreaming platform. There are many users who have used this platform who have transformed their communities for the betterment of the society. It enables the user to create both content of value and content of meaning for their viewers positively impacting their respective communities.

The participants at the BIGO Live Awards Gala 2022 Pakistan had the option to perform on acoustic guitar, sing, dance, street dance, and play electric guitar, among other things. Awards were given to users who had a positive impact on the lives of youth.