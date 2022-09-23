Bilawal Urges Meta to Open Office in Pakistan

In an effort to shape Pakistan’s economy, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Invited high-ranking officials to Meta, urging them to open an office in Pakistan. He said that by having an office in Pakistan, the overall contact between the government, local authorities, and social media giants will be highly improved.

Bilawal Bhutto met Meta’s Global Affairs President Nick Clegg during the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 77th session, where he participated in the Pakistan mission. Sharing Pakistan’s potential, Foreign Minister highlighted that Pakistan has 64% youth who are tech savvy and excelling in the field. He also asked to take into consideration the massive digitization of the economy and a business-friendly regulatory regime.

Meta Office in Pakistan- The new Talk of Town

While telling about potential Pakistan has and sharing the trajectory graph of the IT sector Bilawal Bhutto said:

“Pakistan’s IT sector has experienced rapid growth in recent years, creating new prospects for platforms like Meta to extend their operations in Pakistan,”

Over this Clegg revealed that the Pakistani team of Meta exclusively included Pakistani experts. He shared Meta’s capacity-building and connectivity initiative in Pakistan. He shared his plans for future engagement with Pakistan to improve digital collaboration with the sole purpose of providing people with the best.

No doubt, if a foreign company opens an office in Pakistan it will not only make collaborations easier but will provide jobs for youth along with bringing economic stability to the country. Attracting foreign companies with better policies would enhance the overall financial condition of Pakistan and will also make communication easier since a huge population of Pakistan users companies from Meta such as Instagram and Facebook.