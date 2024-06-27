Bill Gates Eyes Pakistan Sustainability

Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, made a one-day visit to Pakistan on Monday. This high-profile visit focused on critical issues like polio eradication, financial inclusion for all, and adapting to climate change.

While polio eradication remains a top priority, the discussions ventured into other important areas. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted separate roundtables centered on financial inclusion and climate change adaptation.

These roundtables, facilitated by the Gates Foundation’s network in Pakistan, brought together select groups of stakeholders. Representatives from startups like Farmdar (agriculture technology) and Sehat Kahani (health technology) participated, alongside government experts and organizations like Infra Zaamin (credit enhancement) and Acumen Pakistan (social impact investing).

The roundtables aimed to showcase current efforts in financial inclusion and climate adaptation to Mr. Gates. Subsequently, meetings between participants and the Gates Foundation team focused on potential collaboration opportunities between startups and stakeholders.

Outcomes Yet to Be Revealed

While details of the meetings and any potential partnerships remain under wraps, the visit underscores the Gates Foundation’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in tackling critical challenges.