Bill Gates into Hot Waters, Accuses of Causing Pandemic

The new conspiracy rose against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for being accused of causing pandemic. The world is still unsure that what has caused this deadly virus which has made a broad impact globally. Such allegations against Bill have been since long when its first affected the China to derail its uprising economy which has taken over the world.

A few years ago, Bill Gates turned philanthropist and started its ‘Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’ where he warned the world that we are not prepared for the uncertainty of infectious disease threats. This has been a clear alarming sign about the lack of preparation and put system and government on one table for this threat. If we take a moment and think that if it is right blaming a person who has been warning about the Pandemic?

Amidst all the chaos of Coronavirus Pandemic, Bill Gates showed gratitude to the health workers in his Instagram post, “Thank you to all the healthcare professionals who are making extraordinary effort to monitor and treat people in the US and across the globe”.

But wait, what happened next and what we actually saw under his post are the non-favorable comments coming from general public.

“Looks like your reputation for #coronavirus has shot back, seriously. Going to have to pass on the vaccines that you’re already cooking up — but I wish you well”.

“One day you’ll apologize for your sins, if you want to reduce the population why don’t you start with yourself and your children who aren’t vaccinated”.

Bear in mind that, in raising fears about future pandemics and calling for further intervention before this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Gates was far from a lone speaker. In reality, in the field of infectious diseases he has clearly echoed the fears of many, many scientists and public health officials. These conspiracy theories about the virus origin don’t govern the pandemic.