Bill Gates Sr., Who Guided Billionaire Son’s Philanthropy, Dies at 94

Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and the father of Microsoft’s co-founder, who stepped in when appeals for charity began to overwhelm his billionaire son and started what became the world’s largest philanthropy, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, died at his beach home on Hood Canal, in the Seattle area. He was 94 years old.

Over the next 13 years, while Bill Gates focused primarily on Microsoft, his father was continuously busy in managing the foundation. He regularly conferred with its executives and philanthropic experts. He kept on sending lists of proposed grants, writing checks to his sons. Because of his efforts and hard work, the foundation managed to improve health and education and alleviating poverty in America and the third world.

Microsoft’s co-founder considers him a real Bill gates and always inspire his passion for serving the community. He wrote a very emotional and heart-touching note about his father on LinkedIn. In his note, he said,

Melinda and I owe him a special debt because his commitment to serving the community and the world helped inspire our own philanthropy.

Source: NewYorkTimes