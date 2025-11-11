Billions Lost to Bureaucracy: Pakistan’s Long-Delayed Freelancing Policy Risks Digital Future

Pakistan’s booming freelance economy, once hailed as the country’s most promising digital export sector, now faces a standstill. More than a year after the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) drafted the National Freelancing Policy 2023, the proposal remains unapproved, mired in bureaucratic red tape.

Officials confirm the policy, designed to formalize the freelancing sector and unlock foreign exchange flows, has been “sitting idle” for over 12 months. The delay, they warn, is costing the country billions in missed opportunities at a time when global demand for remote digital services continues to surge.

Freelancers Left in the Shadows of Policy Paralysis

Industry experts estimate Pakistan’s freelance community, numbering more than 1.5 million active digital workers, could contribute over $3 billion annually to the national economy if given the right policy support.

However, in the absence of legal recognition and financial facilitation, freelancers continue to face hurdles: from blocked international payments and lack of forex account options to inconsistent tax treatment across provinces.

The National Freelancing Policy, which was finalized in late 2023, aimed to bridge exactly these gaps by introducing tax relief, easier foreign remittances, and government-backed banking access. But its failure to progress beyond draft status has left Pakistan’s freelancers stuck between informal markets and unregulated payment channels.

Pakistan Freelancing Policy: What Pakistan’s Freelancers Are Still Waiting For

According to the draft, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) was to take the lead in registering freelancers and facilitating them through structured incentives and access to digital finance. The proposed measures included:

Tax relief: A reduced sales tax rate capped at 2% for PSEB-registered freelancers.

Income tax exemption till 2030 on export income received through formal banking channels.

Forex facilitation: Freelancers would be allowed to retain 35% of foreign earnings in dedicated forex business accounts.

Banking access: SBP and banks would open technology business branches in at least six major cities with staff trained to serve digital workers.

Loans and insurance: Up to Rs1 million in collateral-free loans , subsidized health and life insurance, and home loan schemes for freelancers with consistent export records.

Visa support: Freelancers with two to three years of documented IT remittances above $5,000 per year would qualify for visa facilitation programs .

Capacity building: Partnerships with multinational tech firms to offer subsidized global certifications, marketing support, and access to Software Technology Parks (STPs).

The policy also proposed the establishment of PSEB-operated facilitation desks at major tech parks to help freelancers resolve issues related to taxation, banking, IP rights, VPN access, and dispute resolution.

A Delayed Policy, a Declining Edge

Pakistan’s digital workers are increasingly competing in a high-speed global gig economy dominated by India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, countries that have already implemented freelancer-friendly frameworks.

“India and Bangladesh actively promote their freelancers through tax breaks, dedicated export codes, and global outreach programs,” says Noman Riaz, a Lahore-based IT consultant. “Pakistan, meanwhile, is losing its edge because of institutional indecision.”

Freelancers also complain of a lack of clarity in how their income is categorized. Many report being taxed as conventional businesses despite operating as independent professionals. “We are neither recognized as exporters nor small enterprises; it’s a grey zone,” said Sana Khalid, a Karachi-based digital designer.

Banking and Payment Bottlenecks

Perhaps the most significant roadblock remains payment processing. Many freelancers rely on third-party intermediaries or informal channels due to limited integration between local banks and international payment systems.

The policy envisioned direct coordination between PSEB and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to assign official freelancing codes, making it easier for freelancers to receive foreign remittances legally and efficiently. But without implementation, those provisions remain on paper.

A senior PSEB representative admitted that the lack of policy approval has slowed even small administrative reforms:

We were ready to operationalize registration portals, create help desks, and start the forex account system. But without cabinet approval, none of it can move forward.

The Economic Cost of Inaction

Pakistan’s gig economy is one of the few sectors that continues to grow despite political and economic instability. According to estimates by the Oxford Internet Institute, Pakistan contributes nearly 15% of all online freelance work globally.

But experts warn that without formal facilitation, that growth may plateau. At a time when the government is struggling to stabilize the rupee, ignoring a potential $3 billion forex stream is nothing short of economic negligence.”

National Freelancing Policy: A Roadmap Gathering Dust

Sources within MoITT confirm that the draft policy was circulated among the Ministry of Finance, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for feedback in early 2024. Since then, however, no significant progress has been made.

If approved, the National Freelancing Policy could have positioned Pakistan as a structured, state-backed hub for global remote work, mirroring the success stories of India and the Philippines. Instead, the sector remains undocumented, under-supported, and under-leveraged.

Analysts believe the delay sends the wrong signal to international clients and investors. “The world is watching how seriously Pakistan treats its digital workforce,” said Hina Batool, co-founder of a Lahore-based outsourcing firm. “Freelancers have done their part; it’s the government that’s lagging behind.”

A Call for Urgency

Pakistan’s freelancers have already proven their potential, from software development and digital design to AI content creation, driving millions in foreign revenue independently. What they now need is a policy framework that matches their ambition.

Until the National Freelancing Policy moves from draft to action, Pakistan risks losing its digital edge, not due to lack of talent, but due to lack of timely governance.

