Binance Unveils Merchant Pioneer Program for Pakistan & Bangladesh

Binance has rolled out a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Merchant Pioneer Program for Pakistan and Bangladesh, targeting seasoned crypto merchants in two of South Asia’s most active but often under-represented digital finance markets.

Set to run from May 5 to June 5, 2025, the initiative will reward the top six performing merchant makers—three from each country—by pinning their ads to the top of Binance’s P2P homepage for two months. Selection will be based on the number of completed trades with unique users and a measurable increase in trading volume.

While the campaign appears to be a straightforward incentive for merchant engagement, it arrives at a time when Pakistan is rapidly repositioning itself in the global crypto narrative. Earlier this year, Pakistan established a national Crypto Council, a significant shift from its previous stance of regulatory ambiguity. In a move that drew global attention, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) accepted a key advisory role in this council, signaling a new era of collaboration between Pakistan and leading crypto institutions.

This program seems to be Binance’s first major step in aligning with Pakistan’s new regulatory direction. With formal channels for crypto dialogue now open, Binance is not only incentivizing market participation but also anchoring itself in an evolving compliance framework that could shape future digital finance infrastructure in the region.

P2P trading remains one of the most accessible crypto entry points for users in countries where centralized exchanges face banking limitations. Pakistan’s youth-driven digital economy, high mobile penetration, and growing freelancer base make it a fertile ground for P2P trading to scale—provided that regulation keeps pace.

For individual merchants, being pinned on the Binance P2P homepage offers visibility, credibility, and potentially higher trading volumes. For Binance, the program strengthens its local foothold in a region where crypto trading often operates in regulatory gray areas.

Binance Merchant Pioneer Program How It Works

To qualify, merchants must opt into the campaign by clicking “Register Now” on the designated activity page during the promotion period. Winners will be selected based on two key performance metrics:

Number of completed orders with unique trading partners A minimum 2% increase in trading volume over the campaign duration

By June 15, Binance will contact the top six qualifying merchants who demonstrate the most trading activity and growth, officially awarding them premium ad slots on the platform.