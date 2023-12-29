Binance User base Expands Even After US Settlement & Departure of Zhao

The crypto market seems to be reviving after facing a decline for one and a half years or so. It was evident through crypto exchange Binance’s performance in 2023, as its user base grew by 30%. The news came amid November’s settlement with U.S. regulators to pay $4.3 billion for violating U.S. banking laws and the departure of founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

In Binance’s end-of-year report, CEO Richard Teng said, “Net inflows have been very robust, while new users continued coming in steadily.”

Moreover, the growth was not limited to Binance’s exchange products, as Binance Pay, Binance Earn, and its peer-to-peer platform all witnessed growth. The “institutional investors” are also showing strong interest, Teng said.

Overall, 40 million new accounts were added, bringing the total tally to 170 million. Reportedly, the company spent $213 million on compliance in 2023. Moreover, it increased its monitoring of wash trading on the exchange and NFT marketplaces, built an in-house case management system for transaction surveillance, and subjected itself to a security audit.

On the other hand, the expenditure also grew by a 35% increase as compared to 2022, and the bill for next year will probably be far larger. Moreover, the exchange has agreed to pay for a U.S. government-approved compliance monitor for the upcoming 5 years.

In 2023, Binance’s regulatory liaison team processed around 60,000 requests from law-enforcement agencies around the globe and delivered 120 training sessions. “This organization is built to last—not years, but decades,” Teng wrote.

