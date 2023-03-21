Bing new Update Brings Faster Responses, Increased limits, and sharing chats through Social media

Advertisement

Microsoft rolled out a new update to Bing Chat last week. The service is now faster, supports more chats per session, and has improved contextual understanding. It’s now easier to share Bing Chat responses through social media as well.

The company further revealed that it is testing an onboarding experience that allows some people to receive access right away. Anyhow, the remaining users will get these features in the near future.

Here’s everything that rolled out to Bing last week:

Adding Bing Chat and Compose to the Edge Sidebar: Users on Edge v111.0.1661.41 and newer will now see the new Bing icon in the sidebar which includes Chat and Compose experiences designed for Bing chat. These experiences will appear if you already have access to the new Bing preview.

Testing faster responses: The company is testing an optimization on the "Balanced" mode that significantly improves performance. It results in shorter but much faster responses. Responses in the Precise & Creative tones remain unchanged.

Increasing Chat Turns to 15/150: The company has also increased the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing from 10 to 15. The total number of turns per day has also increased from 120 to 150.

Sharing chat responses: Users will now be able to share Bing chat responses with others on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, email, or using a persistent link.

Improving contextual understanding: Bing can now absorb larger amounts of context in Creative tone conversations. This expanded context window allows for better grounding, improved summarization of longer documents and pages, and long conversations.

Including the group in Skype chats with Bing: You can now skip the line and use the Bing preview in Skype with your friends. Simply join a group chat where at least one person is approved, add Bing as a participant, and everyone can talk with it regardless of their waitlist status.

