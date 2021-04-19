Microsoft has rolled out the updated version of its Bing search app for Android users. The updated version of the app is available on Google Play Store so users can easily enjoy it by updating the app.

Bing, the second most popular search app after Google is updated with some great features, providing relief to users. While Android users are the lucky ones to receive the updates, iOS users who rely on this search service already received the update a few weeks back.

Bing Search App for Android Updated with new Features

The new update has come up with a new home page that shows the top stories of the day along with multiple updates on the topics that a user was previously looking for. The homepage is house to other tools of Microsoft that can be quickly opened. Moreover, one can search about anything from their home screen and get multiple responses regarding it.

With the new update, you can get to know about the weather in your area just as you open the app. By tapping on the current temperature and conditions, one will get an expanded forecast for the day and coming week. Bing facilitates you with conversion to 70 languages, so if your native language is different from English, you can easily convert to it.

The new Wallpaper selection feature facilitates users with giving their device a new look. Moreover, the update has brought a new feature for sports lovers with which they can track their favorite teams on the scoreboard and in standings. The new Microsoft button can help you conduct a voice search which can be used to covert unit measurements. The best thing is that you can now ask the app to solve your maths problem by just taking the picture of it.

While there are many more exciting features, the bottom line remains the same ie; Google has to cope with a strong competitor.

