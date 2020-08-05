The biometric attendance system in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Lately, the Medical body has decided to restore the bio-metric attendance system for its employees from Wednesday onwards.

Bio-metric Attendance System to be Reinstated in PIMS

However, the employees have shown concerns over the verdict by quoting that it can become a reason for the spread of the coronavirus. On the other hand, authorities at the hospital claim that time has arrived to move towards normal routine.

Yesterday a circular has been issued in which doctors, postgraduates, house officers, nurses, paramedics, and other staff have been ordered to mark their attendance via the biometric attendance machine from today onwards.

The Deputy Executive Director of PIMS, Dr. M. Iqbal Khan Durrani signed the circular which states that non-compliance would be unacceptable and the employees will be marked as absent. Along with that, the future salaries of the Pims employees will be prepared based on the biometric attendance.

A senior doctor at PIMS mentioned that the decision had astonished him and he stated,

The management wants them to come to the hospital just to mark their attendance as they don’t have anything to do unless OPDs are reopened. Moreover, the decision will put the employees at risk as they will not only mark attendance on machines but will also have to travel to the hospital and back unnecessarily during which they could be infected. We have controlled the virus and should not allow it to spread again due to our blunders.

